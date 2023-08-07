Shoppers Are Saying ‘No Need for Eyelash Extensions’ After Using This $14 Collagen Lash Serum

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you have the longest lashes on the block or ones that can’t seem to keep a curl, no matter how many times you use your handy dandy eyelash curler, everyone needs a good lash serum. The problem with most last serums, however, is that they are on the price of your side in the self-care world, but thanks to some Amazon snooping, we just found a must-have lash conditioner in serum for less than $20.

The Pacifica Beauty Collagen Lash Serum is an effective, nourishing lash product used to both prime your lashes before mascara and to volumize lashes. Made with conditioning ingredients like vitamins E and B, along with kaolin and plant wax to add volume, this vegan product is perfect for anyone looking for fuller eyelashes! And for those with sensitive eyes, don’t worry because it’s ophthalmologist tested!

Per the brand, you can apply this on its own or before your mascara for fuller lashes! And if you don’t believe us that this collagen serum is a must for any type of eye look, check out what shoppers have been saying about the product!

One shopper said there is “No need for eyelash extensions!!!” They added, “This stuff is incredible! I use eyelash curler on the lashes, apply this, let it set, then repeat with eyelash curler and mascara. It’s great- and vegan!”

Another shopper added, “2 months in & its been wonderful in my lash growth. It doesn’t sting when my eyes water either. I highly recommend this as its a great price & effective!”

Related story Shoppers ‘Could Not Believe the Amount of Dead Skin’ That Came off After Using This Kyle Richards-Loved $6 Tool Pack

Before you go, click here to see the best pregnancy-safe skincare products:

