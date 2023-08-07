Teachers & Students Can Save an Extra 20% On Joanna Gaines’ New Stanley Collection at Target With This Sneaky Discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s Back to School time! Teachers and students across the country are getting their backpacks filled with school supplies and preparing to be in the classroom for eight-plus hours, five days a week. One important item both students and teachers should remember to have ready to go? A travel cup to keep them hydrated or caffeinated. For those looking for a new reusable tumbler, we have amazing news: Target’s 20% off Back to School discounts can be applied to the newly released Stanley Quenchers collab with Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

Available exclusively at Target, the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumblers in this collection from Joanna Gaines come in a six earth-toned colors, perfect for back-to-school season. Thanks to @allthingstargettx, we know that the store’s 20% discount for back-to-school applies to these gorgeous cups, saving us $9 off the original price. “Such a rare deal especially for these new release colors!” she says. No kidding!

With double-wall vacuum insulation that will keep your drink ice cold for 11 hour — and iced for 2 days! — the 40 oz. Quencher can keep teachers and students sipping on their favorite beverage all day long. Designed to fit into most cup holders, the Quencher features an ergonomic handle for comfort on the go or at your desk. Plus, the advanced FlowState lid rotates to three positions: a straw opening, one for sipping and a full-cover top to help prevent splashes. No need to worry about spills on math homework or new school clothes!

Don’t miss out on this great deal — choose your fave color of the Stanley tumblers and be ready to hit the classroom. P.S. Share the news of this discount with your fellow students, teachers, school staff, and parents. Everyone deserves a gorgeous new Stanley tumbler to start the school year off right!

Stanley 40oz Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler – Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Continue dreaming of deep blue seas from summer vacation with the Stanley Quencher in Navy Voyage. Related story Shoppers ‘Could Not Believe the Amount of Dead Skin’ That Came off After Using This Kyle Richards-Loved $6 Tool Pack

Navy Voyage Stanley Quencher Tumbler $36 $45 20% Off Buy now

Twilight Taupe is a chic neutral that will go with any palette of new school clothes.

Twilight Taupe Stanley Quencher Tumbler $36 $45 20% Off Buy now

Similar to the taupe but a bit lighter, this gorgeous color is called Sour Cream. Not just for Taco Tuesdays!

Sour Cream Stanley Quencher Tumbler $36 $45 20% Off Buy now

Serene Green will bring a little peace to a chaotic school day.

Serene Green Stanley Quencher Tumbler $36 $45 20% Off Buy now

The Basic Brown‘s resemblance to a mocha latte does not go unnoticed.

Basic Brown Stanley Quencher Tumbler $36 $45 20% Off Buy now

Even in the darkness of winter, Peet Moss will remind you that summer break will come again.