Mature Shoppers Say They Have ‘Brighter, Younger Skin’ After Using This Under $20 Gabrielle Union-Loved Toner

This is not a drill: we just found the refreshing toner Gabrielle Union uses, and it’s way more affordable than you think! Per Prevention, Union previously revealed that she used a Mario Badescu toner for her smooth, glow-y look, and it’s only $17 on Amazon!

The Mario Badescu Glycolic Acid Toner is a smoothing, brightening toner beloved by shoppers for giving their complexion a glow-y, younger look. Not only does it reduce dullness, but it acts as a gentle exfoliator to wipe off dead skin cells and oils from your face. Made with glycolic acid for smoothing uneven texture, grapefruit for rejuvenation, and aloe vera for a soothing effect, this toner claims to do it all in a spa-like way!

Per the brand, you apply this both morning and evening after cleansing with a cotton pad.

Now, along with Union loving this product (and so many celebs loving the brand), shoppers also can’t get enough! One shopper talked about their “Brighter, younger skin” after using this toner, saying, “My face skin was dry, discolored in places, and its texture was not great. I saw this and decided to give it a chance, and I am very glad I did. It does not magically get rid of EVERY little flaw (because that’s not real life), but my wrinkles on my forehead and cheeks are not as deep and I look more youthful than I have in a while. I love it!”

Another shopper added, “I’ve been using this for a few years now on my mature skin. It is amazing at smoothing out the texture of my skin. Can be drying though, so I sometimes only use once a day/every other day.”

