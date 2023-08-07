Kourtney Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Used This ILIA Product to Give Her an Effortless Glow – & You Can Get One for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Who’s ready for some free beauty products? Like, actually free and full-sized? If that caught your attention, you’re going to love the news we have for you. Clean beauty brand ILIA is currently running a promotion where you can score a free full-sized DayLite Highlighting Powder with the purchase of $75 or more. Not only that, purchases of over $150 will score you a highlighter AND a free full-sized NightLite Bronzing Powder. Considering that ILIA has so many good products to choose from, including their cult-fave tinted serum that our shopping team adores, hitting those minimums will be super easy.

In case you didn’t know, ILIA’s DayLite Highlighting Powder is must-have for celebs and makeup artists. For instance, Kourtney Kardashian’s makeup artists said they applied the highlighter in the shade “Decades” on the “apples of her cheeks” as part of her natural, effortless look, per Poosh. In a video for British Vogue released earlier this year, Pamela Anderson talked about her love for ILIA and the highlighter saying, “We didn’t know about this in the ’90s, but this is good.”

It’s described by the brand as a clean, talc-free, and finely milled powder that was made to give you an “illuminating golden glow.” It has a buttery soft texture, making it super easy to blend. You can even go as subtle or dramatic as you like. Either way, you’ll be left with an absolutely gorgeous glow.

As if you needed any more convincing to shop ILIA this week, just wait until you read why shoppers can’t get enough of the DayLite Highlighting Powder. As one wrote, it’s a “gorgeous” highlighter that leaves you with a “beautiful natural-looking glow.” It’s also really easy to apply and brightens up the face.

Another shopper over 50 said, “This is, by far, the prettiest highlighter/bronzer I’ve used. It literally melts into your skin and glides over fine lines without settling into them.” That’s a major plus, especially for a powder.

One reviewer said, there's just nothing bad to say about the product. "Every good thing imaginable can be said," they wrote. "Soft, silky, buildable … gorgeous on naked skin and gorgeous on top of a full face of makeup. Just gives a perfect sun-kissed golden tone without being golden."

Once again, you can snag a free full-size highlighter for yourself with the purchase of $75 or more. And yes, you even have the option to choose your shade at checkout. There are currently two shades available: Decades (a soft gold) and Starstruck (a rose gold). With a promotion this good, we wouldn’t be surprised if it sold out fast. Be sure to take advantage of this incredible deal today.

If you’re looking for products to help you hit that $75 minimum, check out some celeb-fave ILIA products here.

