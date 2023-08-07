Mature Shoppers Are ‘Obsessed’ With How ‘Silky Smooth’ Their Skin Is After Using This $10 Kandi Burruss-Approved Balm

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Psst: This Real Housewives of Atlanta star just turned us onto a product that we need multiple of ASAP!

In an Amazon Live broadcast in early 2022 via NewBeauty, Kandi Burruss talked about this shea butter that has shoppers stocking up for more and more. She talked about this must-have butter, saying, “I love it. This is a really nice gift for someone, right? They have rose, and all three come in a set. 15 percent of profits go toward the brand’s community in Ghana.”

And it’s only $10 on Amazon!

Mother's Shea Whipped Shea Butter $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Mother’s Shea Whipped Shea Butter is an organic, sustainably sourced smoothing balm that’s perfect for moisturizing any part of your face, body, and even hair. Made with pressed African Shea Nuts and Vitamin E, this powerful body butter is a must for helping smooth out wrinkles, along with treating eczema and psoriasis. So basically, get softer skin, moisturized hands, and shiny hair with one tin; you can see why we’re obsessed.

Per the brand, make sure you warm the product in your hands before applying it anywhere on your hair, face, or body. And also, 15 percent of all profits are donated to communities in Ghana, so know you’re truly getting a good product from a good brand!

One shopper said, “My skin is soft soft soft- silky smooth- I am obsessed.” They added, “I love this Shea butter! It is so thick and moisturizing and literally melts like butter into your skin. You rub your hands together and it warms it up to melt but it totally does not leave your hands greasy. My skin has never felt better and I also use it under my eyes for my 48 year old skin. This smooths my fine lines and my makeup goes on so much smoother.”

Another shopper added, “I am obsessed with this product! Don’t hesitate, BUY ONE,” saying, “I have purchased several dozen different types of body butters, lotions, shea butters etc for a brand that moisturizers the skin, one you don’t have to keep putting more on, doesn’t dry out, smells good and is ethically sourced. This brand is everything I’ve been looking for.”

