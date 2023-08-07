Amazon Just Dropped a New Electronic Pet Nail Grinder With Nearly Perfect Reviews & It’s 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Trimming a dog’s nails can be a high-anxiety situation for both the human and the canine involved. Our pups don’t always love having their paws touched, and using a traditional clipper to cut their claws runs the risk of taking too much of the nail and running into the sensitive quick. Causing your sweet doggie any pain or bleeding is enough to make any pet parent shy away from doing this must-needed grooming task, but luckily nail grinders are a great alternate tool — and there is a great one at a massive discount available on Amazon right now.

With six adjustable grinding speeds and its advanced diamond bit, this Dog Nail Grinder is user-friendly for both experienced and novice pet groomers. The three sizes of grinding ports are specifically designed for small, medium, and large pets, and the two built-in LED lights help you avoid over-trimming your dog’s nails, helping you see the quick even on dark-colored claws, and know when to stop. With a grinder, you can safely trim the nails in smaller increments, decreasing the chances of causing discomfort or bleeding.

Plus, your fur baby will experienced a comfortable and stress-free grooming experience thanks to the device’s low vibration, making it gentle and quiet. A removable plastic sheath fits around the grinding bit of Casfuy dog nail grinder, allowing you to easily collect and dispose of nail dust and debris. Clean-up is easy!

Not only is this pet nail grinder 40% off right now, you can click the coupon to take another 20% off at checkout. That brings the price down to just $23.99 from it’s regular price of $49.99.

After you choose the right grinding port and speed, introduce your dog to the grinder gradually. Turn on the pet nail grinder to get your dog used to the sound and smell before you start working on his nails. When he is comfortable with the tool, place the grinder against the nail at a 45-degree angle, but avoid the quick. Gently and slowly grind the nail in a back-and-forth motion. Provide verbal praise and rewards to reinforce your dog’s good behavior. This helps them associate the grinding experience with positive outcomes. After grinding, remove the nail grinder cover and gently clean the grinder surface and body with a wet paper towel or cloth to remove the nail powder.

“The light on this is great at letting you know how short you can go,” shares one Amazon shopper who gave this dog nail grinder a five-star rating. “It isn’t very noisy for a grinder which is nice for my anxious guy. He still doesn’t like to have his nails trimmed, but with treats as bribes, I can usually get the majority of his nails done at one sitting.”

Beyond safety and easy of use, nail grinders are excellent for smoothing rough edges and eliminating sharp points on your dog’s nails. If your dog’s nails tend to splinter or snag on surfaces, a grinder can provide a smoother finish. This is particularly useful for dogs with thick nails, which may be challenging to cut with clippers alone.

While using a nail grinder, remember to be patient and take your time. If you’re uncertain about the process, consider seeking guidance from a professional groomer or your veterinarian. They can demonstrate the proper technique and offer advice tailored to your dog’s specific needs, ensuring a positive and stress-free nail trimming experience for both you and your furry companion.