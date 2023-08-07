BaubleBar’s Super Spooky Skeleton Earrings That So Many Celebs Wore Last Year Are Back & Chicer Than Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It may be the start of August, but it looks like Halloween season has already begun. From Target’s spooky Halloween home decor and these adorable Hocus Pocus-themed pillows on Amazon, to Anthropologie’s TikTok-viral Mystic Juice Glass, it seems like stores and shoppers can’t wait to get a head start on spooky season. To make things even spookier, BaubleBar just dropped their Halloween collection for 2023 and it’s full of wickedly fun treats just waiting for you to add to your jewelry collection.

While there are so many great pieces this year including these Spooked Out ghost earrings, which are fun mix of cute and scary, as well as their oh-so popular collab with Disney, there’s one set of earrings you’ll want to snap up ASAP. BaubleBar gave their beloved skeleton earrings an ultra-glam upgrade this Halloween season and you’ll want to get your hands on them before they sell out.

Last year, celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Kate Hudson, and Blake Lively raved over BaubleBar’s skeleton earrings on social media, per InStyle. You can even see Hudson sporting these extra cute accessories in her Instagram post here.

BaubleBar

BaubleBar Bonafide Bones Earrings $54 – $68 Buy now

According to BaubleBar, their sparkly skeleton earrings are “more decked than ever before” and feature “delightfully creepy moving limbs.” They’re total statement pieces, and come in two sizes. They sold out super fast when they came out last year, so we wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to snap these up early! In fact, we highly recommend it.

In addition to the celebs who wore the skeleton earrings, so many others including Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez, and Brie Larson have also been seen wearing BaubleBar’s luxe, yet affordable jewelry pieces. All of their jewelry are so well-made and can easily take your look to the next level. Be sure to check out these earrings, as well as the brand’s other super cute and spooky Halloween pieces today.