Kenya Moore Told Fans ‘You Need To Get This’ $17 Exfoliator That Shoppers Call a ‘Baby’s Bottom Facial’

Did you know this Real Housewives of Atlanta star shouted out this mask? And it’s only $17? That’s right, Kenya Moore talked about this Amazon bestselling scrub, and we are seriously obsessed with all the details about this product.

In a previous interview with EOnline about her favorite beauty products on Amazon, Moore shouted out this exfoliator that’s on rare sale for only $17. She said, “This is a microdermabrasion facial scrub. Getting rid of those dead skin cells is important. You want to use this at least once a week. I use it twice a week just because I wear so much makeup throughout the week. You need to get this. You have to get rid of those dead layers of the skin.”

Era Organics Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub & Face Exfoliator $16.99, originally $20.45 $20.45 17% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

The Era Organics Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub & Face Exfoliator is a powerful and effective facial scrub that shoppers of all skin types swear by for giving their faces an all-over refresh. Not only can this help exfoliate off dead skin cells, but it can help shoppers remove blackheads, cleanse out pores, reduce fine lines, and soften skin.

Made with manuka honey and aloe for optimal hydration, orange peel oil for collagen production, and walnut for reducing the appearance of dark spots, this scrub claims to do it all, and we’re obsessed!

Per the brand, you use this up to three times a week in two different ways: either by massaging into the skin for one to two minutes or applying to dry skin as a leave-on mask for up to 10 minutes.

Along with Moore, over 15,000 Amazon shoppers adore this scrub! One shopper called this exfoliator a “Baby’s bottom facial,” saying, “im blown away!!! seriously!! my make up went on like better this morning. ill be doing this at least once a week to keep it up but im sold!!! give it whirl. you wont regret it!!”

Another shopper added to “Forget getting Microderm this baby lasts forever and costs a fraction! Do it for your skin!” They added, “Absolutely head over heels in love with this product…I absolutely recommend this because it will last sooooo long and is totally worth the investment. You owe it to your skin to get this product and save the money going and spending hundreds on microdermabrasion, when less than $20 will last you months. I have had this product for nearly 4 months and it looks like I haven’t even used any!! Great product.”

