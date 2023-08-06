JoJo Fletcher Shouted Out This $4 Hair Mask That Shoppers Call a ‘Magic Genie’ To Keep Hair Hydrated

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

From her skincare routine to her haircare routine, we wanna know everything there is to know about The Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher’s routine. And thanks to some internet sleuths, we just found out a $4 hair mask she shouted out back in 2018 that has us losing it!

On May 9, 2018, Fletcher shouted out the L’Oreal EverPure hair mask on her Instagram, and showed her luscious, hydrated locks for proof that it’s a must! She shouted it out on Instagram, saying, “Drugstore find alert!! Y’all. I get so excited when I find a drugstore item that I actually love/works. Shoutout to @lorealhair EverPure deep moisture hair sheet mask. 🙌🏼 Super hydrating but didn’t leave my hair feeling weighed down or greasy. My hair thanks you 💁 #lorealpartner.”

And did we mention, it’s only $4?!

L'Oreal Paris Hair Care Ever-Pure Deep Moisture Hair Sheet Mask

The L’Oreal Paris Hair Care Ever-Pure Deep Moisture Hair Sheet Mask is a deeply moisturizing hair treatment you can use on any type of hair, but shoppers will especially see results for those with drier hair. Both sulfate-free and made with hydrating aloe blossom, this hair mask is a must for those wanting a quick and effective treatment to make their hair shinier than ever before.

Per the brand, all you have to do is apply this after shampooing and gently massage the cap into your hair. Leave it in for five minutes and rinse it out for the best results. And along with Fletcher, shoppers can’t stop talking about this mask!

One shopper called this mask a “Magic Genie,” saying, “Miracle worker for my hair. Will reverse the dryness of your hair to perfect health and stay that way for about a week (mine was extremely dry before hand). Perfect for those in-between hair appointments times.”

Another shopper added, “Wow!! I was skeptical about this product. I was gifted this from a friend and let me tell you it is wonderful!! I suffer from dry, frizzy, brittle hair and I am always looking for something new to help my damaged hair…The next morning my hair is so soft, shiny and mosterised. I am impressed and would buy this for myself. Highly recommend!”

