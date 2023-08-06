Shoppers Say This $5 Senior Cat-Approved Toy Pack Is the ‘Best Ever’ for Keeping Cats Entertained

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter how old they get, our four-legged family members will always be our fur babies. And you want to spoil them as much as possible. Finding a toy for senior cats isn’t always easy, and that’s where we come in. Among the cat toys out there, we tracked down the one that’s perfect for your older cat, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $5.

Senior cats simply love the Pioneer Pet Nip Nibblers Catnip Toy Pack. This pack of three toys features an oven-nylon shell that lets out tiny amounts of catnip to your cat, as they gnaw and chew away. Don’t worry about any mess. The catnip is sealed inside the mesh to keep your cat busy for hours. For cats of all ages, but especially older ones, Pioneer Pet Nip Nibblers Catnip Toy Pack is absolutely purrfect.

Image Courtesy of Pioneer Pet via Amazon.

Pioneer Pet Nip Nibblers Catnip Toy Pack $4.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

We could go on about what a great deal this fun $5 toy pack is for your kitty, but just read on to see what other shoppers have to say about Pioneer Pet Nip Nibblers Catnip Toy Pack: “My cats love these. I even get them for [my] best friend’s cat for holidays. They don’t fall apart, last a long time, and are all catnip only inside,” one shopper, who said this toy pack was the “best ever,” said in their five-star review.

“My senior cat is picky and old. He loves these [though]. He’ll bat it around and hold it in his hands,” another shopper said. “My cats love these! My kitten to help with teething and my older cat who just loves to chew on them for the catnip,” a third shopper said. We don’t need any further convincing. Get the cat toy shoppers and cats agree on and order the Pioneer Pet Nip Nibblers Catnip Toy Pack today!

Before you go, check out our top foolproof cat-approved gifts for your fur baby:



