Kate Middleton Reportedly Used This ‘Beautiful’ & ‘Classy’ $8 Nail Polish for Her Wedding

If we’re being honest, one element that can totally elevate any look is a quality nail polish. Pop a bit of color onto your nails, and suddenly your casual look gets a whole new vibe. That’s why having go-to lacquers is an absolute must, and we found the hue that’s a total must-have. We tracked down the nail polish Kate Middleton reportedly wore on her wedding day in 2011 — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $8.

Essie’s Allure Nail Polish is about to become a staple in your beauty routine. According to USA Today, the Princess of Wales wore this color for her wedding to Prince William over 10 years ago. And it’s not hard to see why. This neutral hue will go with practically anything in your wardrobe. And with Essie, you know you’re getting a polish that will last all day. Essie’s Allure Nail Polish, like other colors, is durable and provides full coverage. What more could you want?

Image Courtesy of Essie via Amazon.

We’re not at all surprised this nail polish is a favorite of Princess Kate’s. But what are shoppers saying about Essie’s Allure Nail Polish? Take a look at some reviews to find out: “I love this color [because] it’s a beautiful, clean, sheer and natural hue that can be worn every day, from work to special occasions as well. It’s a color that doesn’t clash with anything in your wardrobe. I love it,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“I had to purchase this color. Allure has a slight beige look after applying several coats. It does not have the streaky quality of Ballet Slippers. Pretty, classy color,” another shopper said. “This sheer creamy color is a perfect nude. 2 coats and a complete drying, I’m ready for a week of no hassle nails,” a third shopper said. Get the polish that’s fit for a princess and order your own bottle of Essie’s Allure Nail Polish today!

