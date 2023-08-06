Cardi B Used This $10 Foundation That Shoppers in Their 60s Call Their ‘Go-To’ for Smoothing Wrinkles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When a makeup foundation is good, it does so much more than just give your skin a clean base for the rest of your routine. We’re all about beauty products that elevate our regimens, and there’s one foundation previously worn by Cardi B that’s ideal for starting your makeup routine on the right note. We tracked down the two-in-one foundation shoppers simply can’t get enough of, and it’s currently $10 on Amazon.

Your skin will look soft, smooth, and positively picture perfect thanks to Milani’s 2-in-1 Foundation. Back in 2018, Cardi B’s makeup artist Erika La’Pearl told Refinery 29 this was the foundation she used to give Cardi B her red carpet look. “It stays in place, though, on the red carpet, at the Grammys, and onstage,” she told the outlet, via New Beauty. Milani’s 2-in-1 Foundation isn’t just a foundation, it’s also a concealer. Say goodbye to redness, wrinkles, and any other blemishes that might throw off your day. This foundation is a total game-changer.

Image Courtesy of Milani via Amazon.

Milani 2-in-1 Foundation $10 on Amazon.com Buy now

We could go on and on about how great this foundation is, but you don’t want to hear just from us — or Cardi B’s makeup artist for that matter! Take a look at these glowing reviews to find out why shoppers say Milani 2-in-1 Foundation is their go-to: “Milani has been my go to foundation for a few years now. It’s an affordable drugstore foundation that’s not cakey and a little goes a long way. Honestly one of the best foundations,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“I have very uneven skin tone and very dark circles so I need a full-coverage foundation. This gives me full coverage without feeling too heavy or greasy. I am 54 years old and it does not settle in my fine lines and wrinkles,” another shopper said. “Best full coverage foundation. I have tried every foundation from drugstore to high end and this one beats them all, hands down,” a third shopper wrote. Honestly, we don’t need any further convincing. Add Milani’s 2-in-1 Foundation to your beauty routine and see the difference for yourself!

