Bethenny Frankel Shouted Out This $20 Vitamin C Moisturizer That Shoppers Say Is ‘Better Than the Pricey’ Ones

A quality moisturizer should possess a few qualities. But for us, the most important aspects of a good moisturizer are its effectiveness, long-lasting abilities, and affordability. That’s why we’re glad when stars like Bethenny Frankel give a little shout-out to some beauty products that completely meet our standards — and one particular moisturizer packed with a healthy dose of Vitamin C is available for just $20 on Amazon.

You’re going to love the impact the Bliss Vitamin C Moisturizer has on your skin. “I saw Bliss products at a drugstore in Florida, and I had to pick it up,” Frankel told People back in October 2022. She especially loved those products in the “Vitamin C skincare range,” saying, “The moisturizer is hydrating and absorbent, which is good because I’m a thirsty girl when it comes to face cream.” The Bliss Vitamin C Moisturizer visibly brightens and intensely hydrates, while protecting skin’s natural elasticity for soft, supple skin with a dewy glow. It’s a clean product that even has the seal of approval from dermatologists. What more could you want?

This moisturizer pretty much sells itself. But what do shoppers have to say about their experience with this product? Read on to find out why Bliss Vitamin C Moisturizer is a favorite among shoppers: “I ran out of this for a hot second and brought a different ‘fancy’ vitamin c cream, it did not work or hydrate as well as Bliss. This stuff is [very] good,” one shopper, who noted this moisturizer is “better than the pricey” options, wrote in their five-star review.

“I have never had a better product for my skin than this. Bliss always kills it with lightweight creams that moisturize and makes my skin feel silky smooth. This is on my permanent skin care routine,” another shopper said. “I’ve been using this for a couple years, and my skin has never looked better! It’s very hydrating, and my skin looks noticeably younger and healthier than it did before I started using it. Love the orange scent too,” a third shopper wrote. You can count us convinced! Get the lasting impact of Bliss Vitamin C Moisturizer and add it to your cart today.

