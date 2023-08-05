Pet Owners Say Their Cats ‘Attacked’ This $8 Catnip Toy Pack ‘As Soon as It Hit the Floor’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Spoiling our little fur babies is part of the joy of being a pet owner. Whether you’re buying them a special treat, a new toy, or a fun accessory, there’s nothing like the joyful rush you get seeing your four-legged family member happy. When it comes to cats, you want to get invest in cat toys that your friendly feline will really love. That’s why we tracked down the toy shoppers and their cats completely agree on, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $8 right now.

Your cat will be completely obsessed with Pet Craft Supply Kitty Crazy Catnip Toys. This pack of two plush bird toys doubles the fun so your kitty cat can play for hours on end. The two little birdies feature premium, organic catnip with maximum potency. Pet Craft Supply Kitty Crazy Catnip Toys are also soft to the touch, and bring out your cat’s natural instincts for hunting, stalking, pouncing and more. With these two toys, you’ll watch your precious little house cat turn into the most ferocious feline in the jungle.

Image Courtesy of Pet Craft Supply via Amazon.

Pet Craft Supply Kitty Condor Crazy Catnip Toys $7.99 $8.64 8% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

We could go on and on about how fun and cute these toys are, but you want to hear from actual shoppers who bought this toy, right? Well, just read on to see what cat owners had to say about the Pet Craft Supply Condor Crazy Catnip Toys. “All cats are different and like different kinds of toys. Having said that, my Cat LOVES this funny-looking toy! She literally attacked it the moment I dropped it on the floor,” one shopper, who emphasized their cat “attacked this as soon as it hit the floor,” wrote in their five-star review.

“My cat loves these. They are now her favorite toy. She brings one upstairs to put in our bed every night,” another shopper said. “Best cat toy ever. They go nuts loving it. I have purchased quite a few. Highly recommend,” a third shopper wrote. We don’t need any further convincing. Add the Pet Craft Supply Kitty Condor Crazy Catnip Toys to your cart ASAP — your cat will thank you.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof cat-approved gifts for your fur baby:



