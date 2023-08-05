Shoppers Call This $6 Setting Spray ‘Nirvana in a Little Bottle’ for Ensuring Their Makeup Stays Intact During Heatwaves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s so much to love about summer, but one quality that always tends to eventually frustrate us is the heat. Whether you’re spending the day outside or running errands, you can’t really escape those sweltering temperatures. That’s why your beauty arsenal has to be equipped to handle whatever Mother Nature has in store. We tracked down the makeup setting spray shoppers are raving about, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $6 right now.

Your makeup will look fresh all day thanks to the e.l.f. Matte Magic Mist & Set Spray. This setting spray does so much more than provide the finishing touch to your makeup. It’s designed to hold your makeup look in place all day with a natural matte finish. It also revitalizes your makeup’s color with just a few sprays. The e.l.f. Matte Magic Mist & Set Spray is made with only the best ingredients, including aloe, green tea, cucumber and vitamins A, C and E to soothe and hydrate the skin. You can also feel good about using this setting mist — e.l.f. products are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and leaping bunny certified.

Image Courtesy of e.l.f. via Amazon.

e.l.f. Matte Magic Mist & Set Spray $5.94 on Amazon.com Buy now

Like we mentioned from the beginning, this setting spray is an Amazon’s Choice selection, and for good reason. Take a look at what satisfied shoppers had to say about the e.l.f. Matte Magic Mist & Set Spray. “This matte finishing spray has a fine mist and feels amazing, and set makeup perfectly. I also like using it after my moisturizer and let sit before applying makeup, feels great,” one shopper, who noted this spray felt like “nirvana in a little bottle,” wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“I saw someone on social media saying this is a must have so I bought it [and] tried it. I agree, it’s a must have! It’s a game changer and actually sets your makeup. Highly recommended,” another shopper said. “If you are looking for a setting spray that will lock your makeup in place, this is it! I never have to touch up my face and it’s always flawless,” a third shopper wrote. Well, there you have it! Beat the summer heat and add the e.l.f. Matte Magic Mist & Set Spray to your beauty routine today.

