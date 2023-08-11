The Best Mineral Sunscreen Sprays From Sun Bum to Supergoop!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

From tinted sunscreens that give you a sun-kissed glow to formulas that’ll keep up with the ever-changing atmosphere, there’s no shortage of SPF products out there. The only real challenge is finding one you like and that actually works for you. For instance, if you’re someone who finds applying sunscreen to be a total chore or don’t like the feel of lotion, you may want to opt for a sunscreen spray. They’re super to easy to use, take way less effort, and can save you a lot of time.

Like sunscreen lotions, you can even find mineral sunscreens in the form of sprays. In general, mineral sunscreens offer immediate protection and physically prevent UV rays from penetrating the skin. Keep in mind, they typically do leave a white cast. However, they’re also said to be much more gentle, making them good options for anyone with sensitive skin.

While there may not be as many mineral sunscreen sprays as chemical sunscreen sprays out there, you can still find some good options from top-brands such as Sun Bum, EltaMD, Coola, and Supergoop!. We searched far and wide to find the best mineral sunscreen sprays, according to shoppers. Check those out below.

Sun Bum Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray

Sun Bum

Sun Bum’s Mineral Sunscreen Spray is fragrance-free and offers SPF 50 protection. It’s also available in SPF 30 on Amazon and Target. According to shoppers, Sun Bum makes a solid choice as it doesn’t leave a greasy feel on your skin and looks good both under and over makeup.

Bare Republic Non-Aerosol Mineral Sunscreen Spray SPF 50

Bare Republic

Bare Republic has an “ultra clean” mineral sunscreen spray that was made to be “more transparent than ever.” While it goes on sheer and light, it still provides the level of protection you need when you’re having fun in the sun. According to one reviewer, it was “extremely” efficient at preventing sunburn after an entire day at the beach. You can find it on Amazon or Target.

Hello Bello Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray

Hello Bello

This top-rated mineral sunscreen spray comes Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s Hello Bello. Per the description, it’s reef-friendly, water-resistant, and protects against all three types of UV rays (UVB, UVA2, and UVA1). It’s also made with ultra-soothing and moisturizing ingredients such as cocoa seed butter, avocado, cucumber, and chamomile. It makes a great option for families. In fact, one shopper loved how gentle the product was, writing, “Me, my husband, and babies are very pale and this stuff works great for all of us. I used it on my 10-year-old, 2-year-old and 4-month-old babies and no one had a bad reaction. No weird smells, not sticky. We love it.” You can find it on Walmart or Hello Bello.

Babo Botanicals Sheer Zinc Spray Sunscreen SPF 30

Babo Botanicals

Babo Botanicals’ Sheer Zinc Sunscreen was made for those with extra sensitive skin, making it a great option for families. It’s described as fast-absorbing, ultra-sheer, lightweight, and water-resistant. According to the numerous perfect five-star reviews on Amazon, it’s one of the best options out there. As one shopper wrote, “If you want a non toxic sunscreen spray that is convenient to take with you to the beach and pool, this one is for you! There are no harmful chemicals involved and it blends right into your skin. I also have no issues with a white cast with this sunscreen.” You can find it on Amazon or Target.

EltaMD UV AOX Mist Mineral Sunscreen Spray SPF 40

EltaMD

Kyle Richards, Padma Lakshmi, and Miranda Kerr are reportedly fans of EltaMD’s sunscreens, and their mineral sunscreen spray has a ton of positive feedback from shoppers. Per the description, this all-zinc sunscreen was made to protect against harmful UVA/UVB rays while also reducing “premature photoaging.” One reviewer said that it blends in seconds and and leaves skin feeling soft and silky. It’s available on Amazon and Dermstore, where it’s actually on sale for 20% off right now.

COOLA Organic Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 Sunblock Spray

Coola

COOLA’s Organic Mineral Sunscreen Spray has rave reviews from shoppers due to the number of natural, good-for-your-skin ingredients included in the formula. According to one shopper who lives at the beach and goes all the time, this is one of the best options out there. “I’ve been through a lot of sunblock/screen products,” they wrote. “Coola doesn’t leave a sticky, slimy, or greasy feeling on your skin … I’ll use this one if I’m going to be in the sun all day.” You can find this on Amazon and Dermstore.

Supergoop! PLAY 100% Mineral Body Mist SPF 30

Supergoop!

Supergoop! has definitely made a name for itself in the SPF world, and even reportedly has big-name fans including Riley Keough, Drew Barrymore, and Lady Gaga. The brand’s mineral sunscreen spray sprays on white yet dries fast, leaving a sheer, dry-touch finish. Its ingredients include marigold, safflower, and sunflower antioxidants, as well as aloe vera to soothe the skin. According to one shopper with sensitive skin, this is the first sunscreen they’ve used that actually works and doesn’t cause irritation. They wrote, “It feels gentle and cooling as it goes on, and I like that it starts out white so I can see where I’ve missed. No more questionable fingertip-shaped burn lines for me. Rubbing it in is quick and easy … I’ve just come from a week in Iceland, where the sun just barely sets, and I didn’t have a single problem.” You can find it at Nordstrom or Supergoop!.

