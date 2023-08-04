The Pioneer Woman Has an Incredible Home Fragrance Line at Walmart & It’s Super Affordable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giving any room in your house a distinct scent is an amazing way to relax, recline, and enjoy the comforts of home. While scented candles are a great place to start, some scents simply can’t be contained to three wicks and some wax. Thankfully, Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, has a collection of delightful, distinct home fragrances at Walmart that will take your living space to the next level.

The Pioneer Woman’s home fragrances come in 10-piece sets of little wax floral molds that sit perfectly on a fragrance warmer. (Make sure you buy your own Pioneer Woman Fragrance Warmer HERE.) Any room in your house can transport you to your favorite bakery, coffee shop, or the woods beyond your reach. Take a look at some of our favorite scents below!

Figural Rose Wax in Spicy Cowgirl Coffee

Bring the soothing scents of your favorite coffee shop into your home with The Pioneer Woman’s Figural Rose Was in Spicy Cowgirl Coffee. This 10-piece set of little rose scents feature a dazzling blue hue with notes of cold brew coffee, chilled milk, vanilla whipped cream, and so many more. Smell the delightful scents of your favorite morning drink before you even brew it with this collection.

Figural Wax Melts in Rustic Wildflowers

Freshen your home with The Pioneer Woman's Figural Wax Melts in Rustic Wildflowers. Your home will quickly smell like a gorgeous garden with this 10-piece set of little yellow flowers. Scents featured in this collection include marigold, meadow grass, sunflower, and more.

Figural Wax Melts in Cinnamon Rolls

Ever wanted the sweet notes of a bakery in your own home? Well, look no further than The Pioneer Woman’s Figural Wax Melts in Cinnamon Rolls. This collection of 10 pieces features scents like cinnamon, maple, vanilla, and more. These home fragrances will make your home feel and smell so warm and inviting.

Figural Wax Melts in Lemon & Blueberry Cupcakes

Who doesn’t love the taste of a delicious cupcake? Well, what if we told you that you can have the decadent scent of cupcakes in your own home? Thanks to The Pioneer Woman, you can enjoy the notes of Lemon & Blueberry Cupcakes in this 10-piece set of Figural Wax Melts. This collection comes complete with scents like lemon, cream, and more. Turn any room into a delightful escape with these sweet scents.

Figural Wax Melts in Cedar & Citrus

Give your home the same calming scents of a lush forest with The Pioneer Woman’s Figural Wax Melts in Cedar & Citrus. This 10-piece scent collection features notes of orange, moss, fir and amber. You’re going to love indulging in this assortment of rustic scents.

Figural Wax Melts in Teakwood & Oak

Take your home fragrance game to a whole new level with The Pioneer Woman’s Figural Wax Melts in Teakwood & Oak. This 10-piece collection has an assortment of scents from teakwood to tonka, amber and incense. Relax in any room in your home with these scents.

