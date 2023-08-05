11 Under-$50 Deals You Don’t Want to Miss Before Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Ends Sunday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Believe it or not, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale for 2023 is coming to an end. We know, we’re pretty sad about it too! For the past two weeks, we were treated to all kinds of amazing deals on exclusive beauty sets, Le Creuset cookware, On sneakers, Birkenstock sandals, Oprah-approved jeans, BaubleBar jewelry, and so much more. Whether you’re looking for new luggage or sunscreen for your summer trip, or gift ideas for an upcoming birthday, Nordstrom’s big anniversary sale has so many options at discounts that only come around this time of year.

The sale, however, ends Sunday, August 6, which means you don’t have very much time left to shop. If you haven’t had a chance to shop the sale this year, don’t you worry just yet! There’s still a ton of great last-minute deals you can score in clothing, shoes, home, kitchen, hair care, skincare, and so on. You’re sure to find something you love. It’s just a matter of digging through all the great on-sale items to find those hidden gems.

To make things a little easier on you, we rounded up a few of our favorite deals under $50 you can still shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Check those out below.

NARS Orgasm Blush Duo

NARS

Truth be told, the NARS Orgasm Blush needs no introduction. It’s been a staple in so many celebrity’s beauty routines including Meghan Markle and Margot Robbie. Kim Kardashian even called it her “all-time favorite blush,” per Harper’s Bazaar. The iconic blush is known for being universally flattering and just gives the cheeks a pretty peachy-pink flush. Typically, a full-size blush costs $32. But with this exclusive Nordstrom Anniversary Sale set, you can get two for $40, which brings it down to $20 a piece. Can’t beat that!

NARS Orgasm Blush Duo $40 $64 38% Off

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Blanket

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale typically has really great deals on cozy blankets you’ll be reaching for over and over again once the weather cools down. While they definitely have their fair share of premium brands including Barefoot Dreams and Pendleton, don’t sleep on this $20 deal on Nordstrom’s Bliss Plush Throw Blanket.

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Blanket $20 $29 31% Off

GIR 5-Piece Ultimate Tool Set

GIR

Bring some fun and color to your kitchen this summer with GIR’s 5-Piece Summer Tool Set. According to one reviewer, it’s “one of the best items from the sale.” They loved how gentle on pans yet effective the utensils are. Plus, they’re also super cute. Get the set now for nearly 30% off. Related story Pet Owners Say Their Cats ‘Attacked’ This $8 Catnip Toy Pack ‘As Soon as It Hit the Floor'

GIR 5-Piece Ultimate Tool Set $46 $65 29% Off

Free People We the Free Rider Crossbody Bag

Free People

Looking to downsize a bit? Or maybe you need a purse to help keep your hands free. Regardless of what you may need a crossbody bag for, this deal from Free People is one you don’t want to miss. The We the Free Rider Crossbody Bag features “richly textured” leather and a boho-styled braided tassel. There are three colors to choose from, and they’re selling fast!

Free People We the Free Rider Crossbody Bag $40 $58 31% Off

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Assorted 2-Pack Ankle Socks

Barefoot Dreams

Cold weather season is right around the corner! Once October rolls around, you’ll regret not snagging a pair of these CozyChic socks from Oprah-approved Barefoot Dreams. While this two-pack typically goes for $25, you can add it to your bag right now for $19. This has holiday stocking stuffer written all over it!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Assorted 2-Pack Ankle Socks $19 $25 24% Off

Natori Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra

Natori

Those of us who shop Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale each year know that it’s a great time to go bra shopping as there’s always so many rare discounts on top-rated products and brands. For instance, Natori’s Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra has a near-perfect five-star rating with over 1,800 reviews. It’s described as a “great-fitting” t-shirt bra that was made to “disappear under clothes” while providing the support and coverage you need. It typically costs around $75, but you can get it on sale for under $50.

Natori Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra $49 $74 34% Off

Chinese Laundry Rhyme Time Slingback Flat

Chinese Laundry

If you ask us, you can’t go wrong with a pair of flats, especially ones as chic and stylish as the Rhyme Time Slingback Flats by Chinese Laundry. It doesn’t hurt that the sale price is under $50 as well! They’re super versatile and can be styled with a dress or a pair of jeans. There are three colors to choose from.

Chinese Laundry Rhyme Time Slingback Flat $47 $70 33% Off

Supergoop! Glow Duo

Supergoop!

The Supergoop! Glow Duo is another exclusive beauty set that you can only find during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. It features two full-size products from Supergoop! that were made to enhance your natural glow, while protecting your skin from the sun. First up is the Glow Stick, which is described as a “portable, glow-boosting dry oil sunscreen stick” that you can use to apply on your face, chest, and shoulders. Next up is the shopper-loved Glowscreen, which acts as both a sunscreen and a skin illuminator that leaves you with a “dewy, glowy finish.” Our Shopping Writer said she “rarely applied sunscreen” before trying Supergoop!’s Glowscreen and now it’s a summer staple.

Supergoop! Glow Duo $43 $63 32% Off

Nordstrom Hexagon Fold-Up Travel Jewelry Case

Nordstrom

You can’t deny how chic this travel jewelry case is. Whether you’re traveling in the near future or need a new place to store your jewelry, this fold-up case is one you’ll want to snag. It features a mirror, a hangable hoop, and plenty of space for earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets, and whatever else you may need to store. There are two colors to choose from: black and rose gold. For just $25, they make excellent gift to give friends.

Nordstrom Hexagon Fold-Up Travel Jewelry Case $25 $40 38% Off

BaubleBar Beaded Pavé Necklace

BaubleBar

While you’re at it, why not snag a cute piece of jewelry from BaubleBar? The affordable accessories brand that celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Drew Barrymore, and Kate Hudson have all worn is included in Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. You can find so many must-have pieces for under $50, including this Beaded Pavé Necklace.

BaubleBar Beaded Pavé Necklace $40 $58 31% Off

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Care Kit

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Speaking of brands that have celeb-approval, be sure to check out this brow care kit from Anastasia Beverly Hills. Jamie Lee Curtis and Oprah have both used products from the brand, including the best-selling Brow Wiz, which was made to give you “smoother, tamer, fuller-looking, and detailed brows.” This Nordstrom Anniversary Sale exclusive duo saves you over 20% on a full-sized brow pencil and a mini Brow Genius® Brow Serum.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Care Kit $30 $39 23% Off

