The Makers of the Internet-Famous Cat Water Fountain Just Dropped a Modular Cat Tree That’s Actually Gorgeous

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As much as we love treating our fur babies to fun treats and toys, we’re not always too satisfied with how they look. When it comes to cat toys, you want to find ones that will last. And, if you’re investing in a cat tree, you definitely want to look for one that will look good in your home. That’s why we’re super excited about a new line of cat trees coming from the makers of the internet-famous cat water fountain.

Your kitties will love climbing and playing on Petlibro’s Cat Trees. As of July 18, Petlibro launched a new series of Cat Trees, and these are really special. These are the first modular cat trees that can take all the fun and joy of play and exploration for your cat to new heights — literally.

Image Courtesy of PETLIBRO.

PETLIBRO Cat Trees $199 - $399 Buy now

You can make these cat trees as tall or wide as you like. Regardless of how you design your cat tree, your cat will quickly become the king or queen of the jungle once they sit atop this exciting new toy. Better yet, you’ll love the sleek design and unfussy aesthetic.

Petlibro Cat Trees are designed not only with cats in mind, but also cat owners. Featuring durable materials for scratching, and simple toy accessories connected to the cat tree, you’ll love everything this cat tree has to offer, along with how it looks. So what are you waiting for? Don’t hesitate. Order your Petlibro Cat Tree today — your kitty cat will thank you.