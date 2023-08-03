These ‘Insanely Comfortable’ Boots, Loafers & More From Oprah-Loved Vionic Are Under $100 at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In case you haven’t already heard, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale for 2023 is quickly coming to an end. In fact, you only have until Sunday to shop all great deals in clothing, shoes, home, beauty, and more. If you’re a fan of Oprah (who isn’t?) and can’t get enough of her Favorite Things List, we’ve got a few Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals you’ll want to shop ASAP. That’s especially true if you’re looking to add some chic new footwear to your wardrobe!

Podiatrist-approved footwear brand, Vionic, has made it on Oprah’s Favorite Things List three times and has even been worn by Oprah herself, per Oprah Daily. The brand creates sneakers, sandals, boots, loafers, slippers and more that provide good arch support and really take your comfort into consideration. Not only that, their styles are stylish and versatile. There’s sure to be something for everyone.

During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, the brand has several styles included for over 40% off. So while many of these shoes can set you back around $150, you can snag them for less than $100. There are some really great deals to take advantage of, so be sure to shop ASAP.

Wondering what’s worth getting? Check out a few of our faves below.

Vionic Apron Toe Loafer

Vionic

These ultra-chic loafers from Vionic come in three colors: cream, black with gold hardware, and toffee brown with animal print. All three are timeless and worthy of being staples in your wardrobe. They feature the brand’s Vio-Motion Technology, which is made to “hug” your arch and support your foot. Expect all-day comfort when you sport these! Right now, they’re on sale for $50 off.

Vionic Apron Toe Loafer $90 $140 36% Off Buy now

Vionic Estilo Lug Bootie

Vionic

Boots season is almost here! If you want to get ahead of it all and start stocking your wardrobe with fall must-haves, don’t forget to add Vionic’s Estilo Lug Booties to your Nordstrom bag. It’s made with suede and features a zip-up closure and a chunky, yet lightweight EVA sole. One recent Nordstrom shopper called the boots “insanely comfortable and great looking.” Plus, there are three colors to choose from, and they’re over 40% off. Related story Here's Where Cool Kids with Budget-Savvy Parents Shop For Back-to-School Clothing

Vionic Estilo Lug Bootie $100 $170 41% Off Buy now

Vionic Lynda Slingback Flat

Vionic

Celebs like Katie Holmes have been seen wearing a pair of slingback flats, and we can totally see the appeal. They’re not only really chic, versatile, and can easily elevate any outfit of your choosing, they also provide a level of comfort that a pair of heels just can’t. Right now, you can snag these Vionic slingback flats for just $80. Considering they typically go for $140, you’re getting a great discount.

Vionic Lynda Slingback Flat $80 $140 43% Off Buy now

Vionic Adalena Pointed Toe Pump

Vionic

Then again, if you love wearing heels, be sure to check out the Adalena Pointed Toe Pumps. They feature a sculpted heel, a pointy toe, and a slingback strap for style and practicality. According to one shopper, these make excellent work shoes for how comfortable they are. Right now, they’re on sale for over 40% off. In addition to the above, it also comes in black and camel suede.

Vionic Adalena Pointed Toe Pump $80 $140 43% Off Buy now

Vionic Georgina Loafer Mules

Vionic

Love shoes that you can easily slip on and head out? Consider getting Vionic’s Georgina Loafer Mules. They feature a cool chain detail, making it super stylish. Plus, it’s made with an “arch-supporting footbed” for ultimate comfort. You can get this in cream or black leather for just under $80.

Vionic Georgina Loafer Mules $80 $140 43% Off Buy now

Looking for more Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals to shop? Be sure to check out our favorite items from the sale here.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.