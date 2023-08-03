It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Fall Because Joanna Gaines’ New Fall Wreaths Just Dropped at Target

Yes, we still have all of August to get through. But after that, it’s game over — fall is officially here! And if you’re looking to get in the autumnal spirit a bit early, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia (a.k.a. Joanna Gaines) just dropped a brand new collection of faux fall wreaths that you can pick up right now to start plotting your autumn decor.

These wreaths are great as it is but are built on classic wreath bases so you can add your own flair and refresh them year after year. Pick your favorite and snag it while it’s still in stock!

Available in both 12-inch and 24-inch rounds, the Golden Ash Leaf wreath from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia will add warmth to any space. It has a loop at the top for easy hanging and can be used inside or in a sheltered outdoor space. You can hang it as is, or use it as a base to add your own decorations.

Image: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Golden Ash Leaf Faux Wreath $10 Buy now

This massive 30-inch Rusted Beech Leaf wreath will make a statement on your front door or over your mantle. Its coppery hue will fit any neutral color palette and because it’s faux, you can set it up and forget it.

Image: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Rusted Beech Leaf Faux Wreath $45 Buy now

For something a bit less seasonal, this Preserved Olive wreath from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is perfect for fall, but can also be kept up all year round. It features lush olive leaves and faux olives and will absolutely give your space the sense of peace it needs.

Image: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Preserved Olive Faux Wreath $50 Buy now

And for something a bit more understated, this 24-inch Fall Leaf wreath is the perfect base for your fall ribbons and other wreath decor, or can be beautiful all on its own! The leaves feature a soft gloss that reflects light and draws the eye right to it making it a total standout.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Fall Leaf Faux Wreath $35 Buy now

Fall is just around the corner, so get ready to get your wreath on!

