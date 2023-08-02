This New Soap-Free Face Wash Leaves Your Skin Deeply Cleansed & Hydrated for Only $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If your skin has been looking a bit dull, then don’t fret. Sometimes, our skin just needs a fresh start to bring back a glowing complexion. Luckily, we came across an ideal product to do exactly that. Today, TikTok-loved Versed Skin drops a new cleanser that’s a must-have for any skincare routine. The Purist is an antioxidant cleanser that removes impurities without drying out your skin. Matter of fact, it promises to enhance your entire appearance for just $10. That’s right, it’s time to make some room for this face wash.

Here’s why you may want to ditch your old products. Versed Skin’s The Purist is formulated with a soap-free formula that gently removes excess dirt and oil, while also providing deep hydration. In short, your skin will feel so soft and refreshed every time. What’s more, this gel cleanser contains powerful fruit antioxidants like blueberry, raspberry, apple, and cucumber that will definitely give your skin a deep cleanse.

Versed Skin The Purist

The Purist $9.99 Buy now

And the best part is, it’s so easy to use twice a day. The Purist is just like other cleansers, so all you have to do is apply it to wet skin and rinse off. But looking for a double cleanse? Versed Skin recommends using their new facial cleanser as your second to a cleansing balm or other oil-based formula. And don’t worry, this fragrance-free formula is gentle and non-irritating for sensitive skin types as well.

So, let Versed Skin’s The Purist be your solution for a healthier-looking appearance. And for just $10, we bet you’ll want to slather it all over your face. So, head to Versed today to give your skin a glow-up.

