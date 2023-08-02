Amazon Shoppers Say This $14 Reusable Lint Roller & Pet Hair Remover Is a ‘Must-Have’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a pet owner, you can’t escape with the never-ending battle against pet hair. From carpets to furniture, dog hair and cat fur seems to find its way into every nook and cranny of our homes and every piece of clothing. Luckily, there are always new inventions to combat pet hair, and this new lint roller on Amazon has shoppers are excited about its effectiveness, re-usability, and low price.

Promising to leave you “lint-free in seconds,” this pet hair remover from iLifeTech has glue-like power to remove cat hair, dog hair, crumbs, and more. Plus, the reusable roller is perfectly safe to use on all different types of fabrics, from clothes to carpet to upholstery.

Simply roll the strip to remove pet hair, dust, and debris, and then refresh it by cleaning with light soap and water. Let it completely dry, and it will regain its sticky service and be ready to be reused, again and again. There’s no need for refills, which is better for the environment and your wallet.

iLifeTech Reusable Lint Roller

iLifeTech.

iLifeTech Reusable Lint Roller $13.99 $13.99 0% Off Buy now

Each package includes one medium roller and one pocket-size roller, which is great for keeping in your bag or purse for touch-ups on the go. After you get back home, wash the roller and put into your bag for next use.

“This lint roller is perfect for pets and lint in general!” raved Brittany in her five-star review on Amazon. “I used this on my comforters that would still come out of the dryer with cat hair all over it even after being washed and dried. I sometimes even use this to get crumbs off surfaces, so I don’t get them on the floor. It super easy to wash and dry and will 100% save you money on those lint rollers that you have to tear the paper off every time it gets full of lint. … It does a way better job than your typical lint roller would and gets a lot more stuff off. Just buy it!”

If you’re a pet owner tired of constantly battling pet hair, this new lint roller might be the reusable solution you’ve been looking for. With its budget-friendly price and effectiveness, it could be a game-changer for keeping your home and clothes clean and hair-free!