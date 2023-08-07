This New Hair Care Collection Customizes Products Based On Your Texture, Type & Color

Hair care is self-care. And in this day and age, we all need to make ourselves a priority. It can be tough to find the right products to enhance your strands without leaving your scalp flaky or dry (or without breaking the bank), but luckily, there’s a new collection that can help leave your hair silky, shiny, and ready for the day no matter your hair type. Your hair is unique (just like you!) and deserves, custom, tailored care. So why not use products that promise to deliver just that? Dove’s Love Your Hair collection, nourishes hair by using specialized care for a range of textures, types, lengths, and colors. That makes sense, right?

Finally, with this collection, can rest easy knowing you’re using gentle, sulfate-free formulas and products that are infused with special customized ingredients for each hair type such as raw shea butter, vegan omega-3, and bamboo extract. As someone with coarse hair, using products that can cater to my curls is icing on the cake when it comes to keeping my hair healthy and beautiful. So, whether you have curls you’re looking to keep moisturized or damaged hair you’re looking to give an extra boost, rest assured that the Love Your Hair collection has you covered.

For curls

To keep your curls defined and moisturized, try the Dove Defined Curls Sulfate-Free Co-Wash. It’s made with zero percent sulfates, parabens, and dyes to cleanse while protecting the hair. It’s also infused with coconut oil and Jamaican castor oil to deliver hydration and slip for detangling. Pro tip: use it with its matching leave-in cream to style.

For waves

Make taking care of wavy hair easy with the Dove Hydrated Waves Sulfate-Free Shampoo and matching conditioner. Because it’s formulated for frizzy hair, you can trust that it will be gentle while providing moisture (thanks to the raw shea butter). Wavy hair has never been more manageable with this line of products, which will reduce frizz for up to 72 hours, even in humidity.

For bleached, colored, and damaged hair

Add shine to your strands with the Dove Color Care Sulfate-Free Shampoo and Protective Conditioner. It may not be easy to find color-safe products you trust, but with these products, which are infused with vegan omega-3 (known for improving thickness and growth), you can give your hair color protection for up to 40 washes, whether your hair is bleached, highlighted, or color-treated.

For split ends

Infused with rice protein, the Dove Long and Strong Sulfate-Free Shampoo aim to prevent breakage and enhance shine. And when you pair it with the matching Strengthening Conditioner, you’ll hair will feel cleansed and split end-free with every wash. If you want to prioritize length, then these are the products for you. Related story Can You Use a Clarifying Shampoo to Remove Hair Dye or Lighten Hair? A Master Colorist Weighs In

For gray hair

As we get older, there’s a chance our hair can start silvering. To help you embrace the grays, Dove has created the Gorgeous Grays Sulfate-Free Purple Shampoo alongside the Ultra-Light Conditioner. These products help reduce brassiness and counteract unwanted tones. Plus, the shampoo is infused with biotin which has been known to increase volume, making it perfect for adding shine and body to your style.

This article was created by SheKnows for Dove.