Amazon Just Dropped the Cutest $6 ‘Hocus Pocus’ Pillow Covers & They’re Already a #1 New Release

Even though it’s just barely August, die-hard fans of Halloween are already counting down the days until they can set up all of their spooky decorations. Proof that it’s never too early to get a start on holiday decorating is Amazon’s #1 new release in pillow covers: a set of four Hocus Pocus designs!

The classic 1993 film Hocus Pocus is a must-watch every year for old-school devotees, of course, and the sequel has welcomed a whole new generation of fans. Who doesn’t love the witchy Sanderson Sisters, perfectly played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy? Luckily, the film has lots and lots of merch to love and buy to let anyone literally eat and breathe Hocus Pocus.

Made of high-quality, easy-to-clean linen with a hidden zipper design, this set of four Halloween throw pillow covers have creative graphic designs and text that all Hocus Pocus fans will appreciated. Each pillow cover is 18 by 18, an appropriate size for throw cushions on your sofa, chair, or bed. Simply rotate your summer pillow covers into storage, and use your pillow inserts for these spooky covers during Halloween. (The pillow covers are also available in 16- and 20-inch square sizes.)

Not only is this set of four pillow covers already 25% off, but when you apply the $3 coupon at checkout, the price drops to just 50% of the original price. Less than $6 for Halloween decorations that proclaim our love of this beloved movie and the Sanderson Sisters? Yes, please!

Even though Halloween is more than a couple months away, this set of Hocus Pocus pillow covers are already a #1 new release, thanks to their neutral, cute graphics and low price.

“Love these pillow covers for Halloween!” wrote Lauren in her five-star review. “Well made and thick to fit right on my throw pillows. Perfect addition for holiday accents.”

Halloween pillow covers also make excellent gifts for Halloween enthusiasts. Whether you’re shopping for friends, family, co-workers, or yourself, these pillow covers are a unique and chic decor option that showcases the love of the fall holiday and this classic movie.