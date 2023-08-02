Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Character Wore This Popular Birkenstock Style That’s Bound To Sell Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No doubt, Barbie’s wardrobe is filled with a ton of luxe clothes, accessories, and footwear. So, it’s no surprise that ‘Barbiecore’ has become a viral fashion trend. And if you’ve been obsessed with everything Barbie-inspired, then you’ll love these Birkenstock sandals. In case you missed it, the iconic Arizona Big Buckle sandals got a Barbie makeover in the latest film, and Margot Robbie’s character, ‘stereotypical Barbie’ even wore the summer staple in the final scene. And of course, they were pink.

She’s not the only one who’s a fan of these comfy sandals. Celebrities like Katie Holmes, Meghan Markle, and Reese Witherspoon, have been spotted in Birkenstock’s Arizona Big Buckle for good reason. The beloved slip-on style is designed with a soft suede material and footbed that feels like a dream on your feet. What’s more, they’re designed with a breathable fabric that wicks away sweat. So, we guarantee you’ll want to wear them everywhere this summer.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle

Arizona Big Buckle in Rose $160 Buy now

But if you’re interested in buying the pink version, you may want to act fast. The Arizona Big Buckle in rose is bound to sell out fast. So many shoppers are in love with this feminine look that’s a must-have for your shoe collection.

“If you’ve ever worn Birkenstock sandals, then you already know! These are the best sandals offering comfort and support, and the Big Buckle style is seriously super cute,” said a reviewer.

Another reviewer wrote, “I love these! My first pair of Birkenstocks in years, and they don’t disappoint. I love the color (light pink) and the large buckles (apparently stylish right now). Fit true to size on me. Highly recommend for summer!”

Clearly, it’s no surprise that Barbie opted for these pink sandals over her signature heels. After all, you can’t go wrong with comfortable and stylish shoes. So, head to Zappos now to snag Birkenstock’s Arizona Big Buckle in rose while it’s still in stock. Related story This New Soap-Free Face Wash Leaves Your Skin Deeply Cleansed & Hydrated for Only $10

