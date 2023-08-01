Amazon Shoppers Have Found So Many Uses for This Bestselling Bed Shelf — From Holding Laptops & Projectors to Cat Beds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re one of the many out there that doesn’t have space for a bedside table in your bedroom (or maybe you’re sleeping in the top bunk of a dorm), then the struggle of finding a place for things like your book, drink, and charging cables is real. Help yourself out by checking out this hand little bedside table from Amazon that attaches right to your bed frame. In fact, it’s so handy that Amazon shoppers have found so many fun (and funny) uses for it!

The BedShelfie Bedside Shelf was designed specifically to help kids at college organize their essentials without needing a bedside table, which adds bulk to their tiny space. It can be installed on your bed frame in less than 60 seconds — just hook the table on your bed and then tighten the included clamps underneath.

Once installed, you can customize your table to fit a variety of different needs. You can attach the included cup holder, phone holder, and two J-hooks in any of the holes in the table. And there are even bungee cords underneath the table to keep your power strips and chargers off the floor.

Image: BedShelfie

BedShelfie Bedside Shelf $40 $65 38% Off Buy now

Of course, this table can hold everyday items like books, laptops, phones, and water bottles, but Amazon shoppers have gotten crafty with it, too.

“I use this for my projector,” one person wrote in the reviews. “I’m in an apartment so I can’t mount it to a wall. So if you have a headboard this works!”

Another person wrote, “I needed a shelf for my Sega planetarium. It is very sturdy and looks great!”

Related story I Am Obsessed with How Smooth My Arms & Legs Are After Using This In-Shower Moisturizer That Shoppers Say Is ‘No Joke’

And one person even uses it to give their cat her own space at night. “I got this to let my cat sleep with us, without being covered by pillows or jostled in the middle of the night,” they wrote. “Unpacking and set up took all of 30 seconds, and it works perfectly. She climbed right on up there and we all took a nice Sunday nap.”

However you use the BedShelfie, you’re going to find that your life just got a lot easier and more organized. Grab it now while it’s marked down to just $40 from $65.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: