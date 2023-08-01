These Sporty Chic Sneakers Look Just Like Demi Moore’s Designer Pair & They’re Just $43

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no question that Demi Moore has great taste when it comes to style. Take for instance, her stack of J.Crew white tees is a perfect example of the kind of classic pieces she has in her wardrobe. And let’s just say, her footwear isn’t any different. Recently, the actress stepped out in sleek, Chloé Nama sneakers on a night out to celebrate actress Kate Beckinsale’s 50th birthday bash. No doubt, these mesh sneakers really do look good for any occasion. However, this nearly $800 shoe definitely comes with a hefty price tag. Luckily, we’ve found a lookalike pair that won’t break the bank.

The Persephone Sneakers at Target give you the same ultra-luxe look for less. And for just $43, they’ll elevate your entire shoe collection. The round-toe footwear is designed with a tweed detail that exudes a sporty chic appearance. Plus, they feature a trendy platform to give you extra height. Best of all, they are an absolute pleasure for your feet thanks to their memory foam insole.

One shopper wrote, “They are so cute, well made, go with everything and are insanely cushioned and comfortable.

While other reviewers say they can’t even tell the difference between these Chloé lookalikes and high-end brands. “I bought the color in white, it looks more expensive than it actually is, great quality, comfortable too,” said a reviewer.

Courtesy of Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images. Image: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.

And the best part is, each colorway pairs well with any outfit. Find your new favorite pair in its white, tan, or black shade. Beware, we guarantee you may want to snatch all of them. They range from a size 5 to 12, but you may want to act fast. Sizes are starting to sell out, so don't hesitate on buying this pair now.

Head to Target to try the Persephone Sneakers for less than $50. These super cute kicks are a must-have if you love a designer style at a fraction of the price.

A sleek black look will never go out of style. So, add the Persephone Sneakers to your rotation while they’re still in stock!

Complete your summer looks with these flattering, tan sneakers from Target. This warm shade is perfect for the warm weather.

