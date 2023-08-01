I Am Obsessed with How Smooth My Arms & Legs Are After Using This In-Shower Moisturizer That Shoppers Say Is ‘No Joke’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Smooth, glowing skin is something I’m sure many of us hope to have for summer. While you can stock up on all the exfoliators, body scrubs, body oils, and moisturizers out there, there’s one product I highly recommend over anything else. It’s a product that you never knew you needed, but will definitely want ASAP.

Hanni, the clean beauty brand that creates “hydrating bodycare hacks for lazy people,” has a super moisturizing in-shower treatment that shoppers say it “lazy girl-approved.” As someone who falls under that category, it truly is a product that requires minimal effort yet leads to some seriously good results. The Hanni Splash Salve is described as a “deep conditioning treatment mask for your body” that “drenches your skin with hydration” while you’re in the shower. Not only was it made to help quench thirsty skin, it also saves you time and energy from having to apply lotion post-shower. It’s a great partner to the brand’s other best-seller, the Water Balm.

As someone who’s tried the product myself, it didn’t really take long for me to fall in love with the product. I can say it truly does leave your skin feeling super smooth and soft. It has an interesting waxy-like texture, which can take a minute to get used to. But once you rub it on and get some water on it, the product just glides right on and melts into your skin. Plus it smells absolutely divine. It’s fairly subtle, but definitely a compliment-getter.

After one use, I was in awe over how smooth my legs felt. It got to the point that I couldn’t resist rubbing my legs together because my legs haven’t ever felt that soft or smooth. After a few uses, the little rough bumps on my arm that have been there for pretty much forever started going down, which was very impressive. I’m just bummed the product always sells out because it’s definitely become a staple in my beauty routine.

Hanni

Hanni Splash Salve $34 Buy now

I’m not the only one completely obsessed with the Hanni Splash Salve. As one shopper wrote, “This stuff is fabulous. It melts on damp skin and dries perfectly soft without being too heavy. I am a lazy girl with super dry skin, so this stuff is a heaven-send and by far the best in-shower moisturizer I’ve used. A little goes a long way so I can handle the price point. I just wish that they could keep the stuff in the stock.”

Another reviewer wrote, "I love this product! Being an older woman, my skin is dry and needs more attention. After using my body brush and showering, I apply the Splash Salve and my skin looks and feels soft and velvety!"

One skeptical shopper fell in love once they tried the product for themselves. “I don’t normally fall for Instagram ads, but this is one I’m happy I did. I now have very soft skin with minimal effort. I think it’s even helping my KP, which has been resistant to basically all treatments.”

If you need any more convincing, one shopper called it an actual game-changer. “I have dry skin, especially on my legs and no matter what lotion I use, I end up with dry skin after a few hours. With this product, my legs are soft and feels hydrated all day, no joke!”

Truth be told, I have been waiting for forever to write this review because of how popular the Splash Salve is. It sold out super fast once before, but now it’s finally back in stock! Once the word gets out, it’s guaranteed to sell out again. So, be sure to snap this up while you still can.

