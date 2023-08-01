Joanna Gaines’ Stanley Tumbler Collab at Target Includes This Bottle That Keeps Beverages Both Hot & Cold

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When Joanna Gaines teamed up with Stanley via her Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection at Target, fans and followers knew the collaboration would be epic. And the fact that the collection includes a ‘legendary’ classic from Stanley is a total win. The Stanley Stainless Steel Classic Legendary Bottle is one of the brand’s bestsellers because it keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold, making it the perfect versatile tumbler for everyday adventures.

The Stanley Stainless Steel Classic Legendary Bottle comes in four beautiful Magnolia colors: Cocoa Praline (pictured below), Navy Voyage, Peat Moss, and a plaid pattern done in the colors Sour Cream and Navy Voyage.

The double-wall insulation is the magic that keeps temperatures constant. Hot beverages and soups will stay hot for up to 40 hours and cold drinks will stay chilled for up to 35 hours. The bottle is also BPA-free, leakproof, and packable, so you can take it with you everywhere. The lid can even be used as an 8-ounce cup!

And at the end of the day, you can toss the Classic Legendary Bottle into the dishwasher.

Great for camping, hikes, or even taking with you to work, you’ll find uses for the Stanley X Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Classic Legendary bottle on the daily. It holds up to 48 ounces of liquid, so it’s awesome to bring with you to work for lunch or take out on a day of errands. The attached handle also makes the bottle easy to drink from while on the go.

Stay hydrated in style with this bottle and grab one while they're still in stock on Target's website. There, you can also shop the Stanley Flowstate Quencher Tumbler in the collab, too, which comes in even more beautiful Magnolia shades.

