Ulta’s 72-Hour Beauty Sale Includes $21 Deals on the Brand That Keeps Kim Kardashian’s Hair ‘Surprisingly Healthy’

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian has undergone quite a few dramatic hair transformations throughout the years. Whether she’s going bleach blonde or sporting a new sleep bob, Kim K sure knows how to keep fans on their toes, waiting for her next new look. But as many of us have likely experienced ourselves, constantly bleaching, dyeing or chemically treating your hair can lead to some serious dryness and damage. So it made us wonder, how exactly does Kim keep her hair looking super shiny and healthy. We did some digging and found an interview that she did with Allure that revealed her secret to keeping her hair in good shape after “so much” processing, dyeing, and styling.

“I put in a lot of Olaplex,” Kardashian said in the video. “Hair masks I think are really important. I have surprisingly really healthy hair for getting my hair done a lot and styling it.” Like Kim, so many other celebs adore using Olaplex products to keep their hair healthy including Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Aniston, and Jennifer Lopez. It’s basically the go-to brand for Hollywood colorists.

While Olaplex can be on the pricier side, the brand has two must-have products on sale for 30% off during Ulta’s 72-Hour Beauty Sale. If, like Kim K, you want a hair mask to keep your hair healthy, you’re in luck! You can snag one for just $21. With that, check out the Olaplex deals you can score at Ulta’s 71-Hour Beauty Sale below.

The Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask is described as a “highly concentrated reparative mask” that gives your hair shine, smoothness, and volume. Not only that, it also provides “intense” moisture to your hair while treating damage. Given how well-loved Olaplex products are, you can bet this one meets expectations and more. In fact, one shopper said it made their hair “feel like literal silk.” They wrote, “I have long, fine, bleach blonde hair (roots only bleached every six to eight weeks for well over a year) that is the healthiest it’s ever been, and I firmly believe it’s due to Olaplex.” Right now, you can add this to your routine for just $21 during Ulta’s 72-Hour Sale.

Clarifying shampoos can give your hair the deep clean it needs to stay healthy. That’s exactly what Olaplex’s No.4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo promises to do. Per the description, the shampoo removes product buildup, excess oil, chlorine, and more. According to one shopper, this helped get rid of dandruff and left their hair and scalp feeling “so soft and clean.” Like the above, it’s on rare sale for just over $20 at Ulta.

