Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Obsessed’ With This $10 Kitchen Tool From Amazon & It’s Almost 50% Off Today

When the Kardashians sing the praises of something, you know it’s gotta be good. So when Kourtney Kardashian shouted out an oil sprayer from Amazon, you could definitely say our interest was piqued. Kardashian loves this super simple oil sprayer for turning her regular liquid cooking oils into sprayable ones so she can be sure she knows exactly what ingredients she’s adding to her recipes.

“Obsessed with these for spraying oil,” Kardashian wrote in a recent Instagram Story post. “I never realized for years and years the coconut oil spray I used contained soy.”

Image: Kourtney Kardashian

She loves the MISTO Oil Sprayers, which come in a set of two. You can use them for cooking oils, vinegar, lemon juice, or any other liquid you can think of. Just like the sprayable oils you can buy at the store, you can instantly turn your favorite olive, coconut, or avocado oil into a spritz, which is ideal for baking, dressing salads, or evenly coating bread.

As Kardashian mentioned, a lot of store-bought sprayable oils contain added ingredients and preservatives that may not jive with your diet. So these sprayers are a great way to ensure you’re using oil and only oil. Plus, they’re reusable, so you’re reducing your waste!

Normally priced at $20, you can snag them right now for just over $10.

Image: MISTO

MISTO Oil Sprayer, Set of 2 $11 $20 45% Off Buy now

“These little MISTO Oil Sprayers work like a charm as long as you follow the directions — fill only half way and pump the can with the lid before spraying, etc. I love them,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I’m no longer buying $2.99 (& above) olive oil and canola oil cooking spray cans and then tossing them in the garbage (or can those be recycled?). Don’t know, don’t care cuz I got MISTO on my side now! Bam!”

Grab this set of two MISTO Oil Sprayers while they’re marked down and take Kardashian’s word for it — you’ll be obsessed!

