This New Serum-Infused Concealer From a Brittany Mahomes-Loved Brand Brightens Skin Over Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nowadays, your entire beauty routine no longer needs a ton of products. Multitasking products are the way to go if you’re interested in saving space, money, and time. And to be honest, who doesn’t want that? From an SPF moisturizer to a hydrating blush, you can find so many products that serve more than one function.

Best of all, you can even combine your skincare and beauty into one thanks to Tula’s latest release. The Brittany Mahomes-loved brand drops Radiant Skin, a serum-infused concealer that you need on your radar now. From its skin-enhancing ingredients to its seamless coverage, we guarantee this skincare-makeup hybrid will be your new favorite addition.

Radiant Skin has you covered when it comes to blemishes. As the brand says, this new concealer “lasts through every expression”. It promises medium-to-full coverage throughout the day without creasing. That’s right, this product is in it for the long haul. Whether it’s dark circles or discoloration, you can count on this long-wearing formula to conceal any spot on your face.

Tula Radiant Skin Concealer

Courtesy of Tula.

Radiant Skin Concealer $32 Buy now

What’s more, the Radiant Skin concealer is infused with Tula’s trademarked serum formula to improve your overall appearance. The Rainbow Seabright™ Elixir is formulated to brighten your complexion over time with each application. That means, your skin is bound to be glowing around the clock. Along with this, it protects from damaging environmental factors like blue light and pollution.

So, find your perfect match among its 20 shade options. Don’t miss out on this $32 serum-infused concealer if you’re looking to boost your complexion. Head to Tula or Ulta now to try Radiant Skin which just launched today.