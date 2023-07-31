Shoppers Call This Nicole Kidman-Approved Brand’s $9 Scalp Treatment Their ‘Saving Grace’ for Eliminating Flakiness

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While we adore our hair, and primping our hair to make us feel like the Disney princesses we are inside, we have a bit of a love-hate relationship with it. Some days it can look perfect, but feel like a nightmare. We get itchy scalp, oily strands, and everything in between. It can get exhausting, but thanks to our chronic Amazon shopping, we just found the perfect $9 shampoo to help with chronic itchy scalp issues.

The best part? It’s from a brand loved by Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Gabrielle Union, to name a few. So you know it’s gotta be a winner!

And did we mention, it’s only $9 right now on Amazon?

Neutrogena Soothing & Calming Healthy Scalp Shampoo $9.33, originally $13.29 $13.29 30% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

The Neutrogena Soothing & Calming Healthy Scalp Shampoo is an ultra-hydrating and refreshing scalp treatment that’s perfect for rejuvenating any hair type! Whether you have drier follicles or majorly color-treated hair, this oil can cleanse your hair to feel and look as good as new!

Made with tea tree oil for a natural conditioner and citric acid to help speed up the soothing process, this shampoo is a must for everyone wanting to give their beloved locks some TLC! Free from parabens and phthalates, you just use this treatment like you would with your regular shampoo!

Now, shoppers adore this product, and some have even said it saved their hair! One shopper called it their “saving grace,“ saying, “This shampoo saved my scalp!!! I have psoriasis, diagnosed by a doctor, and I tried so many prescription shampoos and oils and creams for my scalp. Absolutely nothing works as well as this for me! I still see some flakes, but maybe 1/8 of the flakes I saw before starting this! I love the way it makes my hair feel! It’s soft still but clean and silky.”

Another shopper added, “During the winter time my scalp get so dry and I have an embarrassing amount of flakes. I have tried numerous products and have only been able to lessen the severity. I bought this shampoo on a whim and all I can say is wow! My hair is soft, and clean and my flakes are gone! I would definitely recommend giving this a try if you have issues with dry scalp.”

