Shoppers Over 45 Don’t Need ‘Botox, Fillers or Makeup’ Thanks to This $15 Overnight Exfoliating Treatment

When a brand names their product “Liquid Gold,” there’s a lot to live up to. After all, so many products out there claim to be innovative or extraordinary, when in reality, it’s just the same old thing again. But that doesn’t seem to be the case here with Alpha-H. In fact, the Australian brand’s Liquid Gold overnight exfoliating treatment works so well, it’s won awards, went viral on TikTok, and has shoppers raving over their results, it has a near-perfect five-star rating! Right now, the brand is even offering a Trial Kit where you can get three weeks worth of product to see what all the hype is about for just $15. After you learn why so many skincare lovers can’t get enough, you’ll want to try it out for yourself.

Alpha-H’s Liquid Gold treatment with 5% glycolic acid is described as an “at-home chemical peel” that works overnight to deliver bright, smoother and more even skin. According to the brand, it supports collagen production and helps to prevent signs of aging such as fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, and uneven texture. While it’s suited for all skin types, it is recommended for those with mature skin. It’s also clean, cruelty-free, and made using locally sourced botanical ingredients.

Alpha-H’s Liquid Gold has received rave reviews from both shoppers and social media, it has a near-perfect rating. The term “alpha h liquid gold” even has over 1 billion views on TikTok. One TikToker said it was “worth its weight in gold” and an “amazing” product for mature skin. Another TikToker over 40 posted a video of them talking about the product, while also noting that they don’t have any botox, fillers or makeup on. As you can see below, the product clearly works as their skin looks absolutely flawless.

As far as reviews go, one shopper said it gave them an instant glow. They wrote, “Fantastic product. I use in the evening and wake to a fresh glow. There are cheaper glycolic products out there, but this one is worth its weight in liquid gold.”

Another said, “It’s very gentle but super effective. Leaves skin feeling fresh and brighter. I have noticed an improvement in my skin.” One shopper echoed their statement saying it leaves skin “smooth and glowing, fantastic!

If you're looking for an "easy way to glow," this is it. As one reviewer wrote, "I will continue to buy this product. It's fantastic and does the job in just a swipe and it lasts for ages. It's the simplest way to exfoliate with the biggest impact. Would recommend and repurchase."

The product typically goes for $56, but right now, Alpha-H is offering a trial kit where you can try the Liquid Gold treatment for just $15. Included in the trial kit are nine single-use sachets with pre-soaked Liquid Gold pads. You can even take the #LiquidGoldChallenge where you spread these out over a 21-day period and see what the product can do for you. It’s a great way to see what the hype is all about!

