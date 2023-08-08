This Kim Kardashian-Loved Brand Has a “Do-It-All” Serum That’s Now 4x More Effective at Smoothing Wrinkles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be real, celebrities don’t give their stamp of approval to just any skincare product. After all, they have to look good all the time in front of cameras. And if a whole slew of celebs swear by a particular brand, then it may be worth checking out. For instance, stars like Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, and Priyanka Chopra are all fans of the luxury skincare brand 111Skin. And we totally see why – its skincare is formulated by a plastic surgeon that aims to offer visible and fast results. Wondering what’s worth shopping though? If you have mature skin, we recommend trying the Repair Serum NAC Y²™.

According to the brand, this “do-it-all” serum is sure to be your go-to age-defying solution. It promises to plump, smooth, and preserve your skin, thanks to its innovative formula. It’s powered by the brand’s trademark NAC Y²™ complex that penetrates the skin deeper to repair its appearance. The serum also protects the skin from environmental aggressors and promotes collagen production to help minimize wrinkles. Now, it’s four times even more effective after it was recently reformulated. So, your skin will look and feel its very best.

111Skin Repair Serum NAC Y²™

Courtesy of 111Skin.

REPAIR SERUM NAC Y²™ $350 Buy now

Believe it or not, this restorative treatment still has a few more skincare tricks. It also helps to firm, reduce redness, and strengthen your skin’s barrier over time. Plus, reviewers say it’s ideal for those with sensitive skin.

“My super-sensitive skin loves this serum! Since I started using it, I no longer have any red patches and my skin also looks brighter and smoother than before,” said a reviewer.

Another one wrote, “I can feel and see a difference in my skin after just two weeks of use. My skin texture has evened out and my makeup looks much smoother than before. My fine lines are a lot less noticeable.”

Clearly, 111Skin’s Repair Serum NAC Y²™ is worth the investment if you’re looking to transform your skin. It’s the strongest serum at the brand, for a reason. It was originally created to help the founder heal his patients post-surgery. So, it makes sense why this $350 treatment has a hefty price tag. Related story Kaia Gerber’s Go-To Serum for Evening Her Skin Texture Reportedly 'Sells Every 12 Seconds' & Is Only $11 at Dermstore

So, try the Repair Serum NAC Y²™ to bring your skin back to a healthy glow. If you ask us, it’s a splurge that won’t disappoint.

Before you go, check out this slideshow below