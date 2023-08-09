This $24 Exfoliating Lotion From a Skincare Brand That Kourtney Kardashian Uses Smooths ‘Chicken Skin’ All Over

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian takes her wellness routine seriously. As the founder of the wellness site Poosh, she’s all about sharing her best tips and tricks for feeling your best in every way. When it comes to looking good naked, the celeb revealed that she swears by the skincare brand Kopari and counts on their Organic Coconut Melt to moisturize her body from head to toe. Naturally, it made us curious to see what other products this Kourtney-approved brand had. Lucky for us, Kopari recently launched a product that’s really going to smooth your skin and make it glow.

The KP Body Bumps Be Gone Smoothing Body Lotion by Kopari is the key to looking radiant all year long. This soothing formula tackles stubborn bumps, “chicken skin” AKA keratosis pilaris, and dry spots on the body to give you the smoothest skin. It contains a blend of 3% AHA that exfoliates the body, while its shea butter ingredient deeply moisturizes for a softer feel.

What’s more, its other nourishing extracts help to calm and brighten your skin. According to Kopari, this body lotion is gentle enough for daily use. So, you don’t have to worry about irritation thanks to these skin-loving ingredients.

One reviewer wrote, “When I added the lotion to the routine, I saw some pretty great results! The texture of my skin became so much smoother and less red within four weeks.”

While another shopper said it helped with ingrown hairs. “I have KP mostly on my legs and am super prone to ingrown hairs everywhere. The amount of ingrown hairs has severely reduced! KP is not totally unnoticeable, but has lessened greatly.”

The best part is, it's only worth $24 to give your skin a stunning glow. So, say goodbye to bumpy, dry skin with Kopari's KP Body Bumps Be Gone Body Lotion. It leaves you with smooth summer skin in just one step.

