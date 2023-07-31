Salma Hayek Uses This Lash-Lengthening Mascara to Achieve Her Iconic ‘Sultry’ Look & It’s on Sale at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you think of celebs who’ve mastered the art of the “sultry gaze,” there’s a good chance that Salma Hayek is one that comes to mind. While it may take some practice to achieve the level of sultriness that she manages to do naturally, getting the look down can be a great first start. Right now, the luxe, lash-lifting mascara that Hayek uses to achieve a sultry look is on sale during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

In an Instagram post, it was revealed that makeup artist Sofia Tilbury, used Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara on Hayek to give her a “sultry gaze” for the 2023 BRIT Awards. The mascara is said to give you “instant and long-lasting” volume, length, and lift. It features an innovative brush that has a flat side for “loading and coating,” as well as the bristle side to comb and grip each individual lash from root to tip. Not only that, the bristles are diamond-shaped, which will help fan out the lashes for a more open effect. It’s no wonder why Hayek, and other celebs like Jessica Chastain and Kaley Cuoco have all worn the popular mascara on the red carpet.

Right now, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for 2023 has an exclusive set that saves you money on this Charlotte Tilbury best-seller. You can snag two mascaras for just $40, which means you’re paying just $20 for each. Considering that this premium mascara typically goes for nearly $30 regularly, you’re getting a really good deal. Plus, it’s a product that rarely ever gets discounted, so we recommend snatching it up ASAP.

According to one Nordstrom shopper, it really gives you some big volume. They wrote, “Couldn’t be happier with this mascara … The formula is long-lasting but still gentle enough that it came off with my cleanser. No fall out I’ve seen in the time I have used it.”

Another shopper wrote, ” I normally wear the Better Than Sex mascara but I find the more I use it, the more it clumps quickly, flakes and takes too long to dry. Tried this on a whim. After the sales girl was done, my lashes were amazing. I have deceiving lashes: looks like I have none, but apply mascara and they’re super long, full, and could be mistaken for fake lashes. No clumps, no flakes, and it dries quickly. My arthritic hands love the tube too.”

One reviewer absolutely loved how the mascara made their eyes pop. They wrote, "This mascara is a game changer. Couldn't be without it now and get complimented so much when wearing it … The color is great and the product doesn't cause irritation, and is great even for my very sensitive skin."

Keep in mind, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale does end on August 7. That means you have just about a week left to shop. Be sure to snag this, along with other on-sale items at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale today.

