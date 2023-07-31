Giada De Laurentiis Just Dropped Her Own Line of Pasta & It’s All Available to Order Online for Under $11

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Chef, author, and food guru Giada De Laurentiis is following in her Italian grandfather’s footsteps — almost literally. Her nonna grew up with parents who ran a pasta factor in their little village called Torre Annunziata, right outside of Naples, and he later became a gregarious salesman who peddled pasta door-to-door up and down the streets of their hometown. Now, Giada has launched her own line of pasta that she’s selling through Giadzy’s Pantry online, which is basically the door-to-door salesman of the modern world.

Giadzy Pasta is the result of years of careful taste-testing and research with master pasta makers from across Italy. To perfect their first in-house product line, Giada De Laurentiis and the Giadzy team zeroed in on what matters most in a pasta: taste, texture, and fun. By using the finest ingredients and working in partnership with skilled pasta artisans in Italy, they’ve created the pasta we’ve been looking for all our lives—and are sharing it with us!

Giadzy Pasta is crafted in beautiful Abruzzo from pure mountain spring water and organic, locally grown semolina. It’s made using traditional artisan techniques and cut on 100-year-old bronze dies, giving the pasta a rough, rustic texture that soaks up sauce, making every bite exceptionally flavorful. After it’s shaped, the pasta is slowly air-dried for up to 36 hours, protecting its delicate flavor and dense texture. The result: the perfect al dente bite every time.

The long ribbons of Giadzy organic pappardelle may remind you of fettuccine or tagliatelle, but this pasta is a whole lot wider. The shape was invented in Tuscany, and the name is taken from the verb pappare, which in the local dialect means “to gobble up,” often with childish glee. Its made with made with minimally processed semolina flour for flavorful, perfectly al dente bites.

A ruffled homage to the princess of Savoy, this elegant long pasta has been a favorite in Naples for more than 100 years. True to pasta-making tradition, Giadzy’s manfredi is super-sized, measuring some 22 inches in length, with the intention that home cooks can break the pasta up to suit their needs.

These curling "sailor's knots" are a great match for flavorful ragus and chunky sauces of all kinds. In Puglia, this pasta is sometimes known as molloni ("springs"), while in parts of Naples it's known as vesuvio, in honor of the great volcano Vesuvius that towers over the region.

On first glance, Giadzy organic bucatini looks like a chunkier spaghetti. But look closer, and you’ll see that it’s hollow—the name is derived from the Italian word buco (“hole”). This straw-like shape has a clever double purpose: In addition to soaking up sauce for extra-flavorful bites, the hollow center also ensures that the thick pasta cooks evenly inside and out.

These flat, frilly squares of pasta are fun, unusual shape and are essential to Giada’s sheet pan lasagna. The medium-sized squares are a textural delight, and all those furrows and frills create additional surface area for sauces to cling to, delivering maximum flavor in every bite.

These extra wide pasta tubes were once used to smuggle garlic, but today the only thing they’re hiding is more delicious sauce. Its name actually comes from the Neapolitan word for “slap,” for the noise that happens when the cooked pasta is mixed with sauce.