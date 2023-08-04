How a Growth Factor Serum May Be the Key To Boosting Your Skin’s Collagen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As we all know, changes to your skin are a natural part of aging. Besides the typical fine lines and wrinkles, there are other signs that show our skin is maturing. For instance, maybe your skin is thinner, it doesn’t bounce like it once did, or random dark spots have started to appear all over your body. If some of these changes sound familiar and you’re looking for a way to deal with them, you may want to try a growth factor serum. These types of serums can help improve the overall appearance of your skin, leaving you with a healthy glow, making them particularly ideal for mature skin. We spoke to an expert who explained how growth factor serums work and why they’re the key to boosting your skin’s health.

“Growth factors are ingredients that are naturally produced proteins in our body to control skin cell growth, division, and reparation,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jose Diego Mier told SheKnows. They’re formulated to repair, firm, and protect against environmental aggressors. It’s why growth factor products can be helpful in revitalizing your skin as you age.

How Can Growth Factor Products Help Mature Skin?

Anyone who’s interested in improving the appearance of their skin can benefit from a growth factor serum, as it’s effective for those with fine lines and wrinkles, age spots, uneven texture, loss of elasticity, acne scars, and more.

“After applying to the skin, these products basically trick our body so that it now thinks it is younger than it is and promotes processes of rejuvenation and collagen production,” Dr. Mier said.

As a matter of fact, your anti-aging skincare may already include growth factor ingredients. Dr. Mier recommends choosing growth factor serums that contain helpful ingredients like hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, vitamins, and peptides that provide additional benefits.

What To Look For?

When you're shopping for products to add to your routine, look for ones that contain the following growth factors: EPG (Epidermal Growth Factor), TGF-B (Transforming Growth Factor-beta), and FGF (fibroblast growth factor), which are responsible for stimulating collagen and elastin production. Typically, collagen diminishes as you age. However, more collagen added to your skin can help with wrinkles, fine lines, and uneven texture, making your complexion look smoother and radiant.

Clearly, growth factor serums are the way to go. So, don’t wait to get your hands on your new secret to a healthy glow. Take a look below at a few growth factor serums below to add to your cart now.

Inkey List 15% VITAMIN C + EGF SERUM

Courtesy of the Inkey List.

Enhance your entire appearance with this brightening serum from the Inkey List. It contains the growth factor, EGF, which helps to visibly tighten. Whereas, its vitamin C ingredient tackles hyperpigmentation and leaves you glowing around the clock. Best part is, it’s only $16.

15% VITAMIN C + EGF SERUM $15.99 Buy now

Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Serum

Courtesy of Perricone MD>

Give your skin a face lift with Perricone MD’s growth factor serum. This firming treatment leaves complexion looking plumper, bouncier, and stronger. One reviewer wrote, “In less than one week I could see some areas are firmer. After two weeks, the skin along my law/lower half of my face looked firmer and there was no droopiness.” Even better, there’s an eye serum available to shop here.

Perricone MD High Potency Classics Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Eye Serum $72 Buy now

SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum

Courtesy of SkinMedica.

If you don’t mind splurging, SkinMedica’s TNS Advanced+ Serum is worth the investment. Add this standout product to your routine if you want to transform your skin. It visibly improves stubborn wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin with this collagen-rich serum.

TNS Advanced+ Serum $295 Buy now

