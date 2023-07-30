This Nordstrom Exclusive Set Lets You Try Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle’s Favorite Perfume Brand for Just $18 a Bottle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

So many women throughout history have a signature scent, and the iconic women of today are no different. it’s well known amongst the Princess of Wales’ fan base that she frequently spritzes one perfume on herself more than any other: the orange blossom cologne from the brand Jo Malone, per Grazia Magazine.

And per Harper’s Bazaar, Meghan Markle adores the Wild Bluebell scent from the brand as well!

While we can’t snag that one particular scent on sale right now, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is letting shoppers get their hands on an exclusive perfume set that lets you try the Meghan and Kate Middleton-approved brand at $18 a bottle. But you better act quickly!

Jo Malone Cologne Collection Set $90.00, originally a $120 value Buy now

The Jo Malone Cologne Collection Set lets you get five of the bestselling scents from the brand, which normally retails at a $120 value and is on sale for only $90 right now at Nordstrom. In this set, you can get the colognes in Peony & Blush Suede, English Pear & Freesia, Wood Sage & Sea Salt, Nectarine Blossom & Honey, and Mimosa & Cardamom.

Meghan and Kate aren’t the only public figures who adores the brand. Actress Kim So Eun’s signature scent is the Peony & Blush Suede perfume, per Soompi, and per Harper’s Bazaar, Cynthia Erivo loves the brand’s Myrrh & Tonka perfume! Related story Here’s Where You Can Save Money on the Cult-Fave ‘Invisible’ Sunscreen That Lady Gaga & Riley Keough Can’t Get Enough Of

Find your signature scent through this wide array of eclectic perfumes ranging from woodsy, heavenly aromas to feminine, ethereal scents!

While this is a new drop for the sensational sale, quite a few shoppers have already raved about the value set. One shopper said, “Love the size and the SPRAY bottle, perfect to leave in my car, office, and a few purses. Classic scents for every occassion: office work, date night, church scent, etc.”

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents:

