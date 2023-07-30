Megan Fox Used This $12 Oat Milk Cleanser That Shoppers Call Their ‘Favorite’ for the Colder Months

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve been dying to know Megan Fox’s skincare and beauty routine for years, and finally, after a long search, we found a little snippet from one of her most gorgeous red carpet appearances to date.

Remember when Fox made headlines everywhere with her showstopping, fierce Met Gala look back in 2021? Remember how glowy her skin looked? Well, her makeup artist Ash K. Holm revealed all the details, per New Beauty: including the under-$15 cleanser she used to cleanse and prep her skin.

And you can snag it on Amazon right now!

BYBI Beauty Milk Melt $12.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

The BYBI Beauty Milk Melt is an ultra-soothing, powerful hydrating cleanser that’s perfect for moisturizing dry, damaged skin and rebalancing the skin’s natural microbiome. Made with probiotic coconut yoghurt for boosting skin health and oat milk for gentle cleansing, this vegan, melting cleanser is a must for rejuvenating one’s skin barrier.

Perfect for any skin type, it especially helps with breakouts, redness, and dry skin, and per the brand, all you have to do is apply it first in your routine either at night or two times a day.

One shopper said it “soothed the redness on my skin,” adding, “I am pleased with the results. Clean skin which is not left dry and tight from cleansing. The redness on my skin is slightly reduced and I think will continue the same way the more I use this.”

Another shopper added, “Smells a little weird but not too bad. Makes my face feel smooth and does not dry out my face. Favorite face wash for winter.”

