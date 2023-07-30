Joanna Gaines Created a Vintage-Style Patio Chair That Shoppers Call the ‘Perfect Lawn Chair’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We still have so much of the summertime left, and so many weeks of fall outdoor activities to stay comfy and happy at! Whether you’re looking to spruce up your patio or find the perfect chair to take with you everywhere you go, Joanna Gaines has your back.

Her pieces that are available at Target truly make our homes timeless, gorgeous, and something out of a vintage lover’s dream. While we’ve adored her kitchen staples, adorably chic toys, and modern decor pieces, were seriously obsessed with her new outdoor chair that she just dropped.

It’s a must-have for any outdoor-loving home, and it is selling out so quickly!

Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Folding Lawn Chair in Blue/Gray Plaid $39.99 Buy now

The Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Folding Lawn Chair in Blue/Gray Plaid is a functional, vintage-inspired patio piece that looks like it stepped straight out of a Norman Rockwell photo. Both sturdy and made up with a timeless style, this portable lawn chair is a must for sprucing up your patio or bringing with you on your outdoor, on-the-go adventures. Made with a steel frame and wooden handles, this chair can hold up to 250 pounds with ease!

While this is a newer piece from Gaines, shoppers already can't get enough of it, and are selling it out like crazy! One shopper called it the "perfect lawn chair," saying, "I love my product that I received and love that it's very durable and comfortable. I just sit and relax and enjoy the weather and I always use to sit outside. The colors are just simple and fine with me. Even my husband uses it when I'm not home."

Another shopper added, “I really like this chair. It is firm and feels nice on your back. I like that it allows airflow, especially for when it’s really hot out. I love that it folds up flat which makes it easier to bring along with you. The material is heavy duty and feels like it will last a long time. I highly recommend this folding chair.”

