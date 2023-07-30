These Star Wars Stanley Tumbler Straw Toppers Are the Cutest in the Galaxy – & You Can Get an 8-Piece Set for the Whole Fam at $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…someone created the cutest straw topper we’ve ever seen. For longtime and new Star Wars fans, you can never have enough pieces of memorabilia, toys, or souvenirs. That’s why shoppers are raving about these adorable straw covers — and an 8-piece set of this Amazon Choice selection is just $10 right now.

Add a fun little galactic spin to your straw with these Star Wars Straw Covers. Buy the collection featuring characters from The Mandalorian, including everyone’s favorite little green guy — Grogu (aka Baby Yoda). These small straw toppers are perfect for tumblers, and they’re not just cute. The Star Wars Straw Covers prevents the straw from being contaminated by dust and spittle in the air, and also prevents mosquitoes from entering the water cup, keeping your straw and cup hygienic.

Image Courtesy of BonneChance via Amazon.

'Star Wars' Straw Covers $9.99 for 8-Piece Set on Amazon.com Buy now

There’s a reason these little straw toppers are an Amazon Choice selection. Just read what shoppers had to say about the Star Wars Straw Covers: “These baby Yoda straw toppers/ protectors are super cute & do a good job of protecting the opening part of standard reusable straws. The description was on point. I would order again & recommend them for anyone looking for a topper/protector for their reusable straws,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“Bought for my granddaughters birthday. She loves them,” another shopper said. “These straw caps are easy to use and clean and keep bugs out of your straw! I adore the cute designs as well,” a third shopper said. And there you have it! Buy the Star Wars fan in your life a fun little treat and order these Star Wars Straw Covers today.

