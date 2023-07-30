Blake Lively Adores This Firming Cream That Shoppers In Their 60s Say Is ‘Amazing for Crepey Skin’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As we mature, updating and upgrading the products in our skincare routine is an absolute must. Our skin goes through so many changes, and we ought to take care of it every step of the way. That’s why we’re so excited to see what shoppers are saying about the cream that’s loved by Blake Lively — and this Amazon Best Seller is currently $22.

You’re going to love the way your skin looks and feels after using Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum Cream. According to InStyle, Lively is a major proponent of this cream, and for good reason. Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum Cream visibly tightens skin and absorbs quickly for fast results. This cream delivers deep hydration for smoother, more nourished skin. It really is a total game-changer.

It’s not at all shocking that Lively is such a fan of this cream. But what do shoppers think of Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum Cream? Just read on to find out: “Heading for 60 and I inherited my family’s crepey skin. Nothing has really worked after the first hour, but this was amazing,” one shopper, who noted this cream is “amazing for crepe skin,” wrote in their five-star review.

“This is not overpowering, but has a pleasant scent. It is also moisturizing and soothing to the skin,” another shopper said. “Bought this due to other’s review. Did not disappoint. Super creamy and smooth. The scent is great. I’ve actually had a lot of compliments on the smell. Will def buy again,” a third shopper wrote. Well, there you have it! Upgrade your skincare routine with Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum Cream and see the difference for yourself.

