Issa Rae Used This $4 Gloss & Diehard Shoppers Receive ‘Compliments on This All the Time’ When Wearing It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever wanted to perfect your pout? Well, do we have good news for you. Among all the lip glosses out there, only one gives your lips the high-quality shine and plumping effect to elevate your beauty routine. We tracked down the lip gloss that’s previously been worn on the red carpet by the likes of Issa Rae, and it’s currently available on Amazon for just $4.

You’ll look red-carpet-ready with CoverGirl Melting Pout Glitz Lip Gloss. Back in 2018, Rae wore this gloss to the Met Gala, per Glamour, and we’re not at all surprised why. This intensely pigmented gloss is so creamy and smooth, it’ll feel luscious on your lips. CoverGirl Melting Pout Glitz Lip Gloss will give your lips a velvety soft look and feel, and won’t leave any sticky or tacky residue. And who doesn’t love that?

Image Courtesy of CoverGirl via Amazon.

CoverGirl Melting Pout Glitz Lip Gloss $4.45 on Amazon.com Buy now

It’s no wonder why this gloss was the finishing touch on Rae’s 2018 Met Gala makeup look. But what are shoppers saying about CoverGirl’s Melting Pout Glitz Lip Gloss? Just read on to find out: “Love this lipstick! I’ve used it for years. It’s also very inexpensive,” one shopper, who noted they receive “compliments on this all the time,” wrote in their five-star review.

“I’ve purchased this lip gloss many times. It enhances the color of my lipstick for day and night wear. I hope they never stop making it. Such a great find,” another shopper said. “I am in love with this topcoat! It is pretty light weight, not too sticky, and doesn’t have an overbearing smell. It does have some shimmer to it but nothing too crazy. Will definitely be purchasing again,” a third shopper wrote. And there you have it! Give your lips a boost with CoverGirl’s Melting Pout Glitz Lip Gloss.

