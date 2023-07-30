Gabrielle Union’s Favorite Hand Cream for Traveling Is Only $6 & ‘Works Right Away’ To Nourish Dry Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We know summer is winding down, but if you have any last-minute travel plans, then we’re sure you’re stocking up on all your essentials. You might not have considered this before, but a quality hand cream can really make a difference for those long flights or car rides. That’s why we tracked down Gabrielle Union’s favorite hand cream for travel days that seriously makes a difference on the skin — and it’s just $6 on Amazon.

Enjoy softer, smoother hands thanks to Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream. “I bring Neutrogena hand cream to stay soft [when I travel]. It’s yummy,” Union previously told Us Weekly. There’s a very good reason why Union is such a fan of this hand cream. Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream features a nourishing formula that instantly comforts and hydrates to leave skin feeling soft and supple. Say goodbye to dry skin, and hello to a smooth look and feel.

Image Courtesy of Neutrogena via Amazon.

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream $6 $13.45 55% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

It’s not at all a surprise to us that Union takes this handy little cream with her wherever she goes. But what do shoppers have to say about Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream? Take a look at some of their glowing reviews: “Got this for my mum, as her hands were really dry, she said it goes into skin lovely and is not greasy, hands felt better after one application,” one shopper, who noted this hand cream “works straight away,” wrote in their five-star review.

“Perfect if you want nourishing cream and fast absorbing at the same time,” another shopper said. “Not greasy, smells good, soothing,” a third shopper wrote. Honestly, this is all we need to know just how effective this hand cream is. Sooth your skin with Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream, and see the difference for yourself!

