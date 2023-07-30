Lucy Liu’s ‘Go-To Moisturizer’ Is This $18 Cream That ‘Restores Severely Chapped Skin’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever struggled with dry, chapped skin, then you know finding the right products to sooth your skin can feel like such a difficult feat. We’re always looking for high-quality products that provide deep moisture and hydration so you can love the skin you live in. That’s why we’re kind of obsessed with one moisturizer that’s a favorite of actress Lucy Liu’s — and it’s available for $18 on Amazon.

Your skin will never be the same after using Yu-Be Moisturizing Skin Cream. “This cream was developed by a Japanese pharmacist — it’s great for when I’m outside shooting and my skin’s feeling a little dry,” Liu told The Strategist in 2018. “I find a lot of lotions to be overly scented, but this one’s just perfect. It’s become my go-to moisturizer for just about anything.” There’s a very good reason Liu loves this moisturizer so much. Yu-Be Moisturizing Skin Cream features a non-greasy formula that soaks into skin and retains moisture. Unscented, this cream hones in on dry, chapped skin that needs all the healing it deserves.

Image Courtesy of Yu-Be via Amazon.

No wonder Liu is such a fan of this hydrating cream. But what do shoppers have to say about Yu-Be Moisturizing Skin Cream? Just read on to find out: “This product has no scent, and feels a bit like vaseline, but blends smoothly into the skin shortly after application. As others have noted, this product heals/restored my severely dry and chapped fingers after too many harsh chemical handwashes from changing too many diapers of my kids. This stuff works and is not expensive,” one shopper, who emphasized this cream “restores severely chapped skin,” wrote in their five-star review.

“I have used so many lotions and creams over the years for the terrible eczema on my hands but this is the first one to actually work,” another shopper said. “My hands basically turn to worn leather from October to May. This is the only [lotion] that has helped a bit,” a third shopper wrote. There you have it! Yu-Be Moisturizing Hand Cream is a true little miracle of a product — add it to your cart today and see the difference for yourself.

