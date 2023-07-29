This Kris Jenner-Approved Brand’s Lip Balm Is Said to Nourish ‘Perpetually Dry & Flaky Lips’ In Less Than 2 Weeks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When a brand is loved by a celebrity, it’s on our radar. But when a brand is loved by a bunch of celebrities, including two Kardashians, then it’s a must-have in our skincare routine. Not only that, this brand is approved by Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, so you know it must be good!

If you’ve been itching to get your hands on a seriously powerful and fast-acting lip balm, then look no further! This brand is loved by Kardashian and Jenner, along with Salma Hayek, January Jones, Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham, Minnie Driver, Sandra Oh, Dakota Johnson, and Margot Robbie. So before the summer quickly turns to colder seasons, it’s time to treat yourself to the must-have lip balm.

Augustinus Bader Lip Balm Is a vegan superstar for replenishing and nourishing dehydrated, cracked lips to their former softer glory. Not only does it nourish dry lips with plant-based butter and waxes, but it has a natural plumping effect on the lips! Made with Vitamin E for its conditioning effects, candelilla wax for fast absorption, and shea butter for making lips more supple, it’s no wonder this has become a must-have!

Along with that, 100 percent of people in the survey agreed their lips both felt and looked more soothed and nourished. Per the brand, you apply it like you would with any type of lip balm!

Along with so many celebrities, shoppers swear by this brand, and especially when it comes to making their lips oh-so-soft! One shopper said, “Buh bye to all other lip balms … I live in a very very dry climate and have autoimmune dryness. I struggle with dry lips. This lip balm is the only one I’ve found that works to moisturize, soften and soothe.” Related story Shoppers Found the ‘Fountain of Youth’ in This ‘Powerhouse’ Neck-Firming Cream Set — Snag It for 20% Off

Another shopper said, “I thought a lip balm could only be so good , and honestly ordered to round out my AB full line; however this is one of my immediate favorite products I’ve ever used. My perpetually dry and flaky lips within 2 weeks are nourished, moisturized, and visibly fuller! I’m truly obsessed.”

Before you go, click here to see the best pregnancy-safe skincare products:

