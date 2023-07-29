Shoppers Say Their ‘Skin Was Smooth 24/7’ After Using Bethenny Frankel’s Must-Have $4 Body Oil

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re always on the hunt for the best of the best products that keep our skin silky smooth, and we especially love them when they’re under $5. Thanks to Bethenny Frankel’s must-have drugstore product roundup from the summer of 2022 for People, we may have just found the ultimate body oil. And if you’re a big lover of celebrity-approved skincare, then you know this brand is also the brand Katy Perry has sworn by since high school!

Get this nourishing, lightweight body oil for less than $5 in this major Amazon sale!

Palmer's Coconut Oil $4.79, originally $8.79 $8.49 43% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

The Palmer’s Coconut Oil is a rejuvenating and hydrating body oil that’s perfect for all skin types, but especially those that need to moisturize dry skin. Made with Tahitian Monoi Oil and Canola Oil for optimal hydration, this glow-inducing oil is a must for absorbing without the mess! Both perfect for a self-care bath routine or to top off your skincare routine, this oil will give you up to two days of pure hydration.

Per the brand, apply this all over your body, or affected dry areas. And keep in mind that one bottle is good for 24 months once opened, which is quite a steal when you think about it!

With over 9,000 reviews on Amazon alone, shoppers swear by this oil to get the silkiest, softest skin they’ve ever had. One shopper said, “I have very dry skin, and have tried many body oils. They all leave skin feeling soft for a short time, then I go back to feeling and looking like the desert floor. This oil is the exception. Within a short time, the ashy top layer of dry skin disappeared and my skin was smooth 24/7. This particularly stood out to me when I ran out of it for a few days and my dry skin came back. Definitely a keeper!”

Another shopper added, “This oil is a game changer! It added so much more moisture and smoothness to my skin!”